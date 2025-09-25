The post One Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least one person is dead and multiple injured after a shooter opened fire at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning, authorities said, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Key Facts The suspected gunman opened fire from an adjacent building into the ICE facility around 6:40 a.m. CDT, the Dallas Police Department said. One victim died at the scene and two were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, DPD said. Both Noem and local police confirmed the suspect was dead, with the Homeland Security Secretary confirming they were killed by self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/24/one-dead-and-multiple-injured-after-shooting-at-dallas-ice-facility/ The post One Dead, Multiple Injured After Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least one person is dead and multiple injured after a shooter opened fire at an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning, authorities said, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Key Facts The suspected gunman opened fire from an adjacent building into the ICE facility around 6:40 a.m. CDT, the Dallas Police Department said. One victim died at the scene and two were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, DPD said. Both Noem and local police confirmed the suspect was dead, with the Homeland Security Secretary confirming they were killed by self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/24/one-dead-and-multiple-injured-after-shooting-at-dallas-ice-facility/