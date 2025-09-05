One Of BTS’s Hot 100 Records Has Been Tied

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:20
“Golden” rules the Hot 100 for a third week, tying BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop No. 1 in U.S. chart history. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

Every song featured on the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack has become a hit, which is an almost unheard-of feat for any album — let alone one tied to an animated film. The full-length created for Netflix’s movie of the same name has sent several cuts into the top 10 on the Hot 100, but none have become bigger than “Golden.” The track made history when it first reached No. 1 on the most important songs ranking in America, and as the K-pop/pop smash rules once again, it ties one of the biggest groups in the genre for a rare achievement.

“Golden” Stays At No. 1

“Golden” holds steady at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The tune has now spent three nonconsecutive weeks in charge of the tally that ranks the most-consumed tracks in the U.S. across streaming, sales, and radio.

Matching BTS’s “Dynamite”

With three frames at No. 1, “Golden” now ties BTS’s “Dynamite” as the second-longest-running K-pop chart-topper in Hot 100 history. Both tracks have managed three weeks at the summit, putting “Golden” alongside one of the most successful singles ever released by the world’s leading K-pop act.

Only “Butter” Lasted Longer

The only K-pop song that has spent more time at No. 1 on the Hot 100 is BTS’s “Butter.” That upbeat smash dominated for 10 weeks.

Jung Kook, Jimin and BTS, Again

Half a dozen other titles credited as K-pop have made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100, though all of them only held on for a single frame. BTS itself is behind four of those leaders — “My Universe” with Coldplay, “Permission to Dance,” “Life Goes On,” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo. Two of the group’s members have also topped the tally on their own: Jung Kook with “Seven” featuring Latto and Jimin with “Like Crazy.”

“Golden” Remains Unbeatable

“Golden” isn’t just dominating the Hot 100 — it’s also leading the lists that feed into that general tally. The cut is No. 1 on both the Digital Song Sales and Streaming Songs charts this frame, a feat only the biggest smashes manage. The track also rises on the Radio Songs ranking, though it has a long way to go before becoming a champion.

