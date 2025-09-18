One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

2025/09/18 00:02
Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music

Bettmann Archive

These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead.

It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment.

Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns

Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame.

The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs

The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters.

Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits

Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and Over),” was the first hit, and it peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100.

The album is largely known for producing “Somethin’ Stupid,” his collaboration with daughter Nancy Sinatra. That track, one of his most famous duets, reached No. 1 in America.

The World We Knew Waited Decades

Amazingly, despite the fact that The World We Knew was released back in the mid-60s, the title didn’t debut on either of the Billboard charts on which it currently appears until May of this year. Since then, it has risen and fallen, dipped off of the jazz tallies and returned to them multiple times.

Frank Sinatra’s Multiple Charting Successes

Sinatra fills two spaces on both the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts this week. Ultimate Sinatra lives inside the top five on the two tallies, while Nothing But the Best dips one space to No. 12 on the Traditional Jazz Albums list and holds at No. 14 on the Jazz Albums roster.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/17/one-of-frank-sinatras-most-famous-albums-is-back-in-the-spotlight/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
