One Of Linkin Park’s Most Impressive Chart Feats Has Been Matched

Deftones make Billboard history as every track from Private Music charts, with the band occupying the entire top six on the Hot Hard Rock Songs ranking. Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during Live 105’s BFD at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rock band Deftones is enjoying perhaps the biggest week of the group’s tenure on the Billboard charts. The outfit’s new album Private Music has turned out to be hugely commercially successful — so much so that not only does the full-length debut in lofty positions, but every tune on its tracklist becomes a win on the hard rock rankings in the country.

As Deftones invade the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart — the list of the most-consumed tracks in that style, blending sales, streams, and radio airplay — the band makes history and ties two of the most successful acts on the harder side of rock of the past several years.

Deftones Dominate the Top 10

This week, Deftones occupy the highest six spaces on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Infinite Source” launches at No. 1, while “My Mind Is a Mountain” and “Milk of the Madonna” climb to Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. New tracks “I Think About You All the Time,” “Ecdysis,” and “Locked Club” start at Nos. 4, 5, and 6, respectively.

Deftones Join a Very Short List

Billboard reports Deftones is now just the third act in history to occupy an entire top six at one time. Linkin Park became the first to do so when the group’s comeback album From Zero arrived last November, as the Grammy-winning troupe filled the entire top 10 at once.

Sleep Token Managed the Same Feat

The accomplishment, which had never been achieved before November 2024, was repeated this past spring. Sleep Token filled at least the top six — and at times the highest eight — spaces for a month between May and June 2025 with tracks from its latest album Even in Arcadia.

Eight Top 10s for Deftones

Deftones claim eight top 10s on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart this week. The group’s winning streak is interrupted only by “Specter” from Bad Omens, which slips from No. 1 to No. 7, and “Caramel” by Sleep Token, which dips to No. 9. Deftones debut “Souvenir” and “Cut Hands” at Nos. 8 and 10, respectively.

Every Track From Private Music Lands

All 11 tracks from Private Music appear on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart at the moment. Just below the eight top 10s, “cXz,” “Departing the Body” and “Metal Dream” start at Nos. 12, 15 and 16, respectively. This time around, Deftones control nearly half the entire 25-spot ranking.