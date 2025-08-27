One of the Leading European Agencies Lunar Strategy Expands Its Operations Through Calib3r Acquisition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:07
In the heart of Lisbon, a 30-person team that has quietly orchestrated some of crypto’s most successful marketing campaigns just got bigger. Lunar Strategy, approaching its sixth year of operation, has acquired Calib3r, a marketing firm recognised for precision-driven crypto campaigns, as part of its plan to become “the biggest media powerhouse in crypto.”

The acquisition integrates Calib3r’s expertise in brand development and digital campaigns into Lunar Strategy’s operations, which have already managed over $200 million in marketing budgets for leading Web3 projects worldwide.

From Startup to Marketing Powerhouse

Founded in 2019, Lunar Strategy was built on the belief that traditional marketing playbooks fail in crypto, where cultural understanding matters as much as technical expertise. Co-founder Jack Haldorsson, who previously worked with major brands like American Eagle and Victoria’s Secret, saw that most agencies were trying to apply Web2 strategies to Web3 projects.

“The traditional marketing playbook was failing in crypto. The space demanded genuine understanding of crypto culture, not surface-level campaigns,” Haldorsson explains.

The agency’s approach centres on being genuinely Web3-native. The entire team lives on crypto-native platforms, especially X, engaging with trends and conversations that shape the industry. This daily participation ensures campaign strategies are informed by first-hand cultural knowledge rather than external observation.

This cultural immersion translates into campaign effectiveness. When measuring results for projects like Infinex or analysing Kaito leaderboard dynamics, Lunar Strategy draws from genuine community participation rather than guesswork.

Building Something Unique

What sets Lunar Strategy apart is its combination of institutional-grade performance with genuine crypto-native understanding. The agency lives and breathes marketing daily, constantly testing growth strategies on themselves before implementing them for clients. This creates a unique ecosystem where campaigns move real metrics whilst events bring together industry leaders.

“We are marketers, we live and breathe this everyday and we love growth,” explains Haldorsson. “We’re building a media powerhouse with all the resources a project needs to grow – either go to market as an early stage project or an ecosystem that wants user acquisition and developer onboarding.”

Strategic Expansion Through Acquisitions

By acquiring Calib3r, Lunar Strategy brings in a team with a strong reputation for brand positioning, creative production, and multi-channel campaign delivery. The integration expands service capacity whilst maintaining the agency’s focus on high-quality, well-funded projects.

All Calib3r staff will join Lunar Strategy, and existing clients will benefit from access to advanced campaign analytics, a proven influencer marketing framework, and the agency’s expanding events portfolio.

“For almost two years, Calib3r was on a mission to help Web3 projects establish strong marketing fundamentals that bring lasting value through multi-pronged approaches. Lunar Strategy has the very same mindset – growth and value – and we’re excited to combine our strengths for a bigger dent in our space’s marketing practices,” said Monika Sviderskė, founder of Calib3r.

Looking Ahead

It’s evident that the real opportunities lie ahead – better projects, bigger budgets, global reach. Lunar Strategy is building the infrastructure to capture those opportunities as they emerge, focusing exclusively on Series A+ projects with solid funding and genuine technical innovation.

With the Calib3r acquisition complete, the agency continues positioning itself as the go-to partner for projects that expect measurable impact on adoption metrics beyond token price movements.

About Lunar Strategy 

Lunar Strategy is a Lisbon-based marketing agency specialising in Web3, AI, and emerging technology. With a network of over 250 KOLs and deep integration in crypto-native platforms, the agency delivers campaigns rooted in genuine community engagement and backed by institutional-grade performance metrics. Since 2019, Lunar Strategy has managed over $200 million in marketing budgets for leading projects worldwide.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/lunar-strategy-expands-calib3r-acquisition/

