One year since Durov’s arrest: What’s happened and what’s ahead?

One year has passed since the arrest of Telegram CEO and co-founder Pavel Durov, sparking outrage from free speech activists and concern over the future of platform moderation.

On Aug. 24, 2024, Durov was arrested at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France as part of an investigation by the French National Judicial Police. The 12 charges later filed against him claim that he is complicit in serious crimes committed by users on his platform.

Durov has expressed confusion and frustration about the case in recent interviews. Free speech advocates harshly criticized the arrest, stating it has serious implications for free speech and platform development.

