OneBullEx Unveils 300 SPARTANS Bots Beta: A Glimpse into AI-Powered Trading Backed by OneMore Group

The cryptocurrency industry is packed with options, and a lot of the native platforms can be very complicated. That’s where OneBullEx takes a different path. Their goal is simple: make trading easy to start, transparent to follow, and optimized for trading performance through strategies assisted by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Instead of trying to differentiate itself with an unnecessarily complex fee structure, OneBullEx has placed the focus on automation and simplicity.

Leading the way are their flagship 300 SPARTANS trading bots. These are built to do the heavy lifting, so users don’t need to spend many hours chasing contradicting signals and studying charts.

It doesn’t matter if you’re brand new to crypto or if you already have multiple years of experience. OneBullEx strives to make the journey smoother for everyone.

Meet the 300 SPARTANS: Smart Crypto Bots for All Traders

These bots act as OneBullEx’s main differentiator and what sets the platform apart from other traditional crypto exchanges. They are designed with both accessibility and performance in mind, and attempt to eliminate the otherwise steep learning curve that tends to prevent newer users from entering the market.

Key features include:

Streamlined interface: a user-friendly design makes it very easy for everyone to trade efficiently.

Instant Entry: no need for hours of research or complex strategies-the bots handle market analysis and execution;

Full Transparency: users can see all performance data, numbers, and resources if they want to dive deeper into how the bots work.

The public beta of the product will go live this month, and it’s not just a test – it’s the official gateway to bringing the exchange to a broader audience. More traders will be able to experience the platform and enjoy a faster and smarter way to trade futures, especially with the enhanced capabilities of the flagship bot system – the 300 SPARTANS.

Early participants will also be able to unlock exclusive onboarding campaigns, airdrops, and community rewards that are crafted to support and celebrate them.

Explore OneBullEx Education Program

Trading is not just about execution. There’s also a lot to understand and learn. That’s why OneBullEx is developing an education program that will cover the fundamentals of trading, risk management, and advanced strategies.

The first educational content pieces are expected to go live by mid-October, giving the community tools to grow their knowledge alongside their portfolio.

How OneMore Group (OMG) is Shaping the Future of Web3 and AI Investments

Credibility in the crypto space tends to come down to who’s behind the project. OneBullEx is backed by OneMore Group (OMG). For those of you who are unaware, this is a multi-strategy Web3 venture capital and investment platform, regulated by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

OMG is attempting to create a borderless financial ecosystem, where AI and decentralized finance meet to unlock new opportunities.

OMG’s investment focus spans Real World Assets (RWA), exchanges, infrastructure, DeSci, and next-generation Web3 applications. Through AI-driven intelligence, the firm optimizes strategies, strengthens risk management, and accelerates portfolio growth, bridging traditional finance with Web3 innovation.

As part of its portfolio, OMG is supporting and investing in independent ventures such as:

OneBullEx – an AI-powered exchange designed to deliver advanced trading tools and a streamlined user experience.

– an AI-powered exchange designed to deliver advanced trading tools and a streamlined user experience. OneAsset – a dedicated platform for tokenizing Real World Assets (RWA), enabling investors to access tangible value in a decentralized way.

These projects operate as separate entities within the OneMore ecosystem. Each one of them carries its own structure and compliance framework, while benefiting from OMG’s strategic support and network.

Go-to-Market Strategy & Social Presence

OneBullEx is actively engaging in social campaigns and partnering with tier 3-4 KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) to expand awareness and credibility.

Upcoming media releases will spread the word about both the 300 SPARTANS bots and the role of OneMore Group as the parent company, ensuring users understand the strength of the ecosystem behind OneBullEx.

What’s Next for OneBullEx

During the third week of September, the team plans to launch a global PR campaign spotlighting the capabilities, performance, and user benefits of our automated trading bots.

In mid-October, there is a planned rollout of the first wave of educational content, designed to empower users with trading knowledge and maximize the use of OneBullEx tools and features.

With its focus on user-first design, AI-powered trading bots, and the backing of OneMore Group, OneBullEx provides a streamlined, AI-powered trading experience that empowers users with transparency and efficiency.

Users can join the Beta at onebullex.com to be among the first to experience the “300 SPARTANS” bots, explore onboarding campaigns and airdrops, and play a part in defining the future of crypto futures trading.

Stay connected through our official channels – Telegram, Medium, X, or LinkedIn – for the latest updates and announcements.

