OneFootball Club, as a part of the Token Generation Event (TGE) of its $BALLS, organizes an airdrop campaign for its members. Users who register on OneFootball Club's Pre-TGE Portal can collect BALLS by participating in various effortless activities. This article acts as a detailed guide to the Onefootball airdrop, providing the step-by-step claiming process, eligibility criteria, and important dates such as TGE and listing.

OneFootball Airdrop: How to Claim? How to Withdraw? Listing & TGE Date, & More

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/19 14:20
OneFootball Club, as a part of the Token Generation Event (TGE) of its $BALLS, organizes an airdrop campaign for its members. Users who register on OneFootball Club’s Pre-TGE Portal can collect BALLS by participating in various effortless activities.

This article acts as a detailed guide to the Onefootball airdrop, providing the step-by-step claiming process, eligibility criteria, and important dates such as TGE and listing. Let’s get started. 

How Does the OneFootball Club Airdrop Work? Activities & Referrals

Users can participate in the airdrop campaign by accessing the OneFootball Club Pre-TGE Portal. Upon completing the registration process, you will receive 600 BALLS. Other tasks include:

  • Refer Friends: Share the invite link with friends and family to increase your BALLS.
  • Claim Season 1 & 2 BALLS: Users who participated in the previous airdrop campaigns of OneFootball Club can claim extra BALLS.
  • Follow X Profiles: Follow the devs Dennis and Vince on X and claim BALLS. Also, like and share the launch announcement tweet for extra BALLS.

Eligibility Criteria For the Onefootball Airdrop

An authentic X (Twitter) profile is needed to participate in the airdrop campaign. Also, a valid email address and an EVM-based crypto wallet are mandatory. Referring bots instead of genuine users is strictly prohibited.

Is OneFootball Club Airdrop Free?

Participation in the OneFootball airdrop is 100% free. However, you should spend some ETH from your wallet to claim the non-mandatory registration badge. Other than that, there are no additional hidden charges.

How to Claim the OneFootball Club Airdrop? Step-by-Step Guide

The airdrop claiming process is pretty simple. It is divided into “First Half”, which is the registration process, and “Second Half”, the activities section. A detailed beginner-friendly guide is provided below.

  • Access the OneFootball Club Pre-TGE Portal.
  • Tap “Join Now” and sign up via your email address/Google Account.
  • Tap “Connect X” and click “Authorize app” to link your X (Twitter) profile.
  • Tap “Connect EVM Wallet” and choose your preferred wallet extension.
  • Connect your EVM wallet by approving the sign-in request.
  • Now, follow OFC on X by clicking the Follow button. Come back and verify.
  • Join OFC on Telegram by tapping the Join button. 
  • Verify that you are a human and join the “OneFootball Club” group through the temporary invite link.
  • Get back to the TGE Portal and verify Telegram.
  • Claim your registration badge if you have ETH, or start completing the activities listed in the above section.

OneFootball Airdrop TGE & Listing Date

As of today, there have not yet been any official announcements regarding the exact date of the Token Generation Event and the listing. The community discussions and insider reports suggest that we can expect it around November 2025. You can follow the official X and Telegram accounts of OneFootball to stay updated regarding the key dates.

How to Withdraw Your BALLS?

After the completion of the airdrop campaign and the TGE, you will receive the BALLS into your wallet address. Following the listing on exchanges, you can send the tokens to one of them and trade. Or else, you can connect your wallet to a decentralized exchange with enough liquidity and swap.

The Bottom Line: Is OneFootball Event a Legit Airdrop?

OneFootball, which has partnered with prominent Football-based ventures and has thousands of members, seems like a trustworthy platform. However, make sure you verify the genuineness yourself by engaging with its community and reading its whitepaper/blogs.

Also, if any errors, such as “X (Twitter) Authentication Fail,” happen while participating in the airdrop, restart the process or report it on OFC’s Telegram group. Happy airdropping!

About OneFootball Club

OneFootball Club is an online community dedicated to football lovers. Through mobile apps or social media groups, football fans can interact with each other and stay connected. Also, it provides live scores, highlights, news, regular contests, and blockchain-based airdrops.

