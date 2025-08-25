Online brokerage Webull will once again offer cryptocurrency trading services to US customers

PANews reported on August 25th, according to Bloomberg, that online brokerage Webull Corp. will once again allow US customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its trading platform, after previously abandoning the service during its 2023 IPO attempt. According to the company, trading will be available to all US customers on Monday. The service, which has been offered to Brazilian investors since June, will be available to clients across over 50 digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The company stated that it expects to expand cryptocurrency trading to other markets in the coming months.

