‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

Murder has once again struck the Arconia, and Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) must uncover the killer. Who murdered Lester, the Arconia’s beloved doorman? The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 are now streaming. Keep reading to see the release schedule for upcoming episodes.

The fourth season ends with the trio solving the murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles’ friend and Brazzos stunt double. She was killed by fellow stuntman and aspiring screenwriter Marshall, who was jealous of her Only Murders script. Marshall is ultimately shot and killed by Jan, who had escaped prison and was living in the secret passageways of the Arconia.

However, the Arconia soon falls victim to another murder. This time, it’s fan-favorite doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). Is there a connection between Lester’s suspicious death and the Caputo crime family? In the finale, Sofia Caccimelio, the wife of Nicky Caccimelio, asks the trio to investigate her husband’s disappearance. “What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building,” she claims.

Season 5 dives into the contrast between old and new New York, with secret billionaires, mobsters and mysterious residents infiltrating the building. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge,” the synopsis reads.

Here’s everything to know about watching Only Murders in the Building Season 5, including the release schedule, episode count, how to watch and more details.

When Do New Episodes Of Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Come Out?

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 are released every Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on Hulu and Disney+.

How Many Episodes Are In Only Murders In The Building Season 5?

The fifth installment of Only Murders in the Building will have 10 episodes in total, which is the same number as the previous four seasons on Hulu.

What Is The Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Release Schedule?

After the three-episode premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 9, new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 will air on Tuesdays until the highly anticipated Season 5 finale on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Check out the full release schedule below.

Episode 1, “Nail in the Coffin” – Aired on Sept. 9 (Premiere)

– Aired on Sept. 9 (Premiere) Episode 2, “After You” – Aired on Sept. 9

– Aired on Sept. 9 Episode 3, “Rigor” – Aired on Sept. 9

– Aired on Sept. 9 Episode 4, “Dirty Birds” – Airing on Sept. 16

– Airing on Sept. 16 Episode 5, “Tongue Tied” – Airing on Sept. 23

– Airing on Sept. 23 Episode 6, “Flatbrush” – Airing on Sept. 30

– Airing on Sept. 30 Episode 7, “Silver Alert” – Airing on Oct. 7

– Airing on Oct. 7 Episode 8, “Cuckoo Chicks” – Airing on Oct. 14

– Airing on Oct. 14 Episode 9, “LESTR” – Airing on Oct. 21

– Airing on Oct. 21 Episode 10, TBA – Airing on Oct. 28 (Finale)

How To Watch Only Murders In The Building Season 5

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is available to stream on Hulu or on Disney+ with the Hulu bundle. Hulu plans start at $7.99 per month, while Hulu + Live TV is $82.99 per month and includes a three-day free trial.

Then there’s the Disney Bundle Duo Basic, which offers Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99 per month. The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Unlimited Bundle is also available at $29.99 monthly for 12 months (limited-time offer).

Check out the official trailer for Season 5 below.