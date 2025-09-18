Only One Has Live Trading Platform

The presale market explodes with promises – Snorter Bot claims future Telegram trading, BlockDAG raises $400 million for theoretical technology, and Remittix promises cross-border payments someday.

Meanwhile, VFX Token quietly operates a licensed trading platform managing $40 million, processing 1,500 daily trades, and generating $225,000 monthly in real revenue. While competitors sell dreams, VFX Token sells ownership in a profitable business.

Snorter Bot: $3.5M Raised for a Telegram Bot That Doesn’t Exist

Snorter Bot raised $3.5 million at $0.10 per token promising a Telegram trading bot for Solana meme coins. The pitch sounds innovative – automated sniping, scam detection, 1,700% APY staking. But here’s the reality: the bot doesn’t exist. There are no users. No revenue. No working product. Just promises and a Telegram group hoping development delivers someday.

Compare that to VFX Token’s MetaTrader 5 integration processing 1,500 lots daily. Real traders execute real trades generating real rebates. The platform has operated for years with regulatory licenses, institutional-grade infrastructure, and 9,000 active users. While Snorter promises future functionality, VFX Token delivers proven results today.

BlockDAG: $400M for Theoretical Technology

BlockDAG’s $400 million raise impresses until you examine what investors actually bought – theoretical technology that might work someday. The Directed Acyclic Graph structure promises to solve blockchain’s scalability issues, but the mainnet doesn’t exist. The 3 million “users” are email addresses, not active participants generating revenue.

VFX Token raised just $745,000 because it doesn’t need hype to survive. The $40 million under management and $225,000 monthly rebates fund operations and rewards. The licensed broker status provides regulatory clarity BlockDAG lacks. When you can verify every claim through audited financials and regulatory filings, you don’t need $400 million in speculative funding.

Remittix: $21M for Payment Rails Without Payments

Remittix raised $21 million promising to revolutionize cross-border payments with instant fiat conversion. The roadmap looks impressive – PayFi infrastructure, bank integrations, global coverage. One problem: none of it exists. The wallet beta launches in Q3 2025. Bank partnerships remain “in negotiation.” Actual payment processing is months or years away.

VFX Token’s Visa and Mastercard integration works right now. Traders withdraw profits instantly to their cards. The payment infrastructure Remittix promises to build someday has been operational on Vortex FX for years. Why invest in future payment solutions when VFX Token offers working payments plus 67.7% APY staking rewards today?

The Live Platform Advantage

Here’s what separates VFX Token from every competitor:

Live Trading: 1,500+ lots processed daily through MetaTrader 5

Real Users: 9,000 active traders, not email subscribers

Proven Revenue: $225,000 monthly rebates, not projections

Working Products: Live Visa/Mastercard, not coming soon

Regulatory Compliance: Licensed broker, not legal gray area

Immediate Utility: Trade and withdraw today, not someday

While Snorter, BlockDAG, and Remittix ask investors to fund development hoping for future success, VFX Token offers ownership in an operational business generating profits now.

Why VFX Raised Less But Offers More

The presale market rewards hype over substance. BlockDAG’s $400 million raise bought promises. Remittix’s $21 million funds hope. Snorter’s $3.5 million bets on memes. VFX Token’s $745,000 buys into proven infrastructure worth far more.

Consider the math: VFX Token manages $40 million in client assets, 53x its current raise. Monthly rebates of $225,000 equal $2.7 million annually. The enterprise value of established trading firms typically ranges 5-10x annual revenue, suggesting VFX Token should be valued at $13.5-27 million based on current operations alone. The presale at $745,000 represents a 95% discount to reasonable valuations.

The Smart Money Choice

Investment decisions come down to risk versus reward. Snorter Bot at $0.10 requires believing a Telegram bot can compete with established platforms. BlockDAG at nearly half a billion valuation assumes theoretical tech works perfectly. Remittix at $21 million hopes banks embrace crypto payments.

VFX Token at $0.06 requires believing nothing – the business already works. The 9,000 traders already trade. The $225,000 monthly rebates already flow. The 67.7% APY already pays. You’re not funding development; you’re buying into proven success at startup valuations.

When comparing presales, one question matters: would you rather own promises or profits? Snorter, BlockDAG, and Remittix sell the former. VFX Token delivers the latter. With Round 1 at just $0.06 and exchange listing targeted at $1.00+, the choice becomes obvious for investors who value substance over speculation.

Choose the only presale with a live platform. 

Join: https://vfxdapp.io

X: https://x.com/vfxdapp

Telegram: https://t.me/vfxdapp

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/vfx-vs-snorter-vs-blockdag-vs-remittix-only-one-has-live-trading-platform/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
