Onyxcoin (XCN) Up 10%: Analyst Predicts 1,200% Upside

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/19 20:30
ONYXCOIN
XCN$0.013252+8.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04434-9.82%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00647-10.17%
RWAX
APP$0.002645-1.70%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014098-2.79%

Onyxcoin XCN $0.0133 24h volatility: 7.3% Market cap: $461.65 M Vol. 24h: $75.69 M extended its summer comeback with a sharp 24-hour jump, leading to speculations about how far this cycle can run.

A prominent trader argues that the rally is still in its early innings, forecasting a 1,200% rally for the altcoin.

A 10% Onyxcoin (XCN) Rally

XCN rose 9.44% in the past 24 hours to about $0.01326 as trading volume surged 204.13%, lifting market capitalization to roughly $460.89 million.

The rebound comes despite a choppy month, down 29.08% over 30 days and 2.49% week-over-week, after a blistering 1,000% gain over the last year.

Even with that performance, the token still trades at a steep 92.78% discount to its all-time high of $0.1841.

Catalyst Watch: Smart Wallet Goes Multichain

The latest rally follows the debut of the Onyx Smart Wallet, a non-custodial, gas-free wallet built on the Onyx blockchain.

Guided by community governance, OnyxDAO voted to have Chain provide the infrastructure, enabling a scalable, fee-less user experience across multiple networks.

The multichain upgrade went live on Google Play on August 15 and landed in Apple’s App Store on August 19, opening gas-free XCN transfers on Ethereum ETH $4 304 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $519.16 B Vol. 24h: $37.11 B , BNB Chain BNB $845.3 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $117.74 B Vol. 24h: $1.43 B and Base.

As a modular, low-fee chain designed for financial-grade applications, Onyx is positioning the wallet as a mainstream on-ramp to its ecosystem, with more features teased, including a Goliath testnet wallet.

XCN Price Analysis: The 1,200% Call

Analyst Javon Marks set a target at $0.1816, implying roughly +1,260% from current levels, making XCN possibly the next crypto to explode.

His chart shows a prolonged downtrend capped by a descending trendline with multiple rejection points, followed by a clean break of that trendline, base-building, and then a vertical expansion on heavy volume earlier this year.

After that expansion, price has been consolidating at higher lows, as seen in the chart below.

The $0.1816 objective aligns with a major overhead supply area marked on his chart, just under the prior cycle’s extreme at $0.1841. Interestingly, a confirmed trendline break could turn into a return toward the nearest dominant resistance left by the previous sell-off.

Whether XCN ultimately travels the full 1,200% route will hinge on the wallet’s real-world traction and the broader crypto industry.

next

The post Onyxcoin (XCN) Up 10%: Analyst Predicts 1,200% Upside appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+10.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01825-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end