Open Loot Debuts Layer-3 Blockchain to Boost Transparency in Gaming

Open Loot, a developer focused on blockchain-based gaming infrastructure, has launched the OL Chain, a custom-built Layer-3 network designed to make in-game transactions faster, cheaper, and publicly verifiable.

The company said OL Chain will record every trade, purchase, and interaction across its ecosystem directly on-chain, aiming to improve transparency for both players and partner studios.

Speed and Scale

OL Chain seeks to address one of the main friction points in blockchain gaming: transaction latency and gas costs. According to Open Loot, transactions on OL Chain settle in real time and will initially carry zero gas fees, lowering barriers for first-time users.

The new network also inherits Ethereum’s security model while offering optional “gas sponsorships,” allowing developers to pay network fees on behalf of players—an incentive the company believes will improve user retention and engagement.

Utility for Token Holders

The chain’s launch expands the use case for Open Loot’s native token, $OL, by linking platform activity and transaction volume to token demand and broader ecosystem value.

“OL Chain was built to make blockchain gaming feel invisible to the player,” the company said in a statement. “We want the benefits of transparency and ownership without the friction that’s defined most Web3 experiences.”

Transparency and Oversight

Activity on OL Chain can be tracked through the public explorer, which displays wallet distributions, transaction history, and network performance data. Early activity reflects internal testing and onboarding ahead of wider studio integrations.

The launch is part of Open Loot’s push to expand its gaming ecosystem beyond a single marketplace into a multi-studio infrastructure layer. Additional technical documentation and roadmap details are available on the company’s developer wiki.