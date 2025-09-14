OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 01:13
Moonveil
MORE$0.09608+0.88%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010629-0.20%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001063-8.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1476-0.87%

TLDR

  • OpenAI’s nonprofit secures a $100B stake in the for-profit company under new restructuring terms.
  • Microsoft continues as OpenAI’s key partner, ensuring ongoing access to its AI technology.
  • The agreement allows OpenAI to attract investments while maintaining its nonprofit mission.
  • Elon Musk files a lawsuit challenging OpenAI’s shift from nonprofit control to a more corporate structure.

OpenAI has reached a tentative agreement with Microsoft to restructure its corporate structure, marking a key shift for the company’s future. The new deal will give OpenAI’s nonprofit entity a $100 billion equity stake in its for-profit subsidiary, signaling significant changes in how the organization operates. This agreement comes after a period of negotiations and reflects OpenAI’s growing needs for capital and resources to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Revised Corporate Structure

OpenAI was initially founded as a nonprofit organization in 2015, but as it has developed and advanced its AI technology, it faced the need to restructure. This latest arrangement, while not binding yet, proposes that OpenAI’s nonprofit arm retains control over the for-profit subsidiary and obtains a substantial stake in the business. The move is seen as essential for raising the necessary capital to continue advancing its AI research and competing in the market.

CEO Sam Altman, who has been central to the company’s development, has been working to find a balance between maintaining the nonprofit mission of OpenAI while securing the investment needed to scale. Under the new structure, the company will function as a public benefit corporation. This setup allows OpenAI to focus on broader goals beyond financial returns, yet still attracts investors needed for its AI research.

Partnership with Microsoft

Microsoft has been OpenAI’s primary partner since 2019, investing billions in the company and providing the computing infrastructure for its AI research. As part of the new deal, Microsoft will continue to have access to OpenAI’s technology, but there are new terms about the scope of that access, particularly when it comes to future advancements like Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Once AGI is reached, OpenAI’s nonprofit board will have the authority to limit Microsoft’s ability to commercialize that technology.

The companies released a joint statement outlining their commitment to the next phase of their partnership, but many details remain to be finalized. A spokesperson for Microsoft said, “We are working closely with OpenAI to ensure we deliver the best AI tools, grounded in our shared commitment to safety.”

Regulatory Scrutiny and Lawsuit Concerns

As with any significant business restructuring, the deal faces scrutiny from regulators. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has expressed concerns about OpenAI’s restructuring and its implications for charitable assets. Additionally, Elon Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, has filed a lawsuit against the company. Musk claims the company is deviating from its nonprofit goals and taking control away from its original mission.

Despite these challenges, the companies are optimistic about the future. Both parties have emphasized their commitment to safety and ensuring the responsible development of AI technologies. However, the agreement is still subject to approval by regulators, and further discussions are expected.

The restructuring marks a critical point for OpenAI, as it seeks to secure its place in the growing AI industry while balancing its nonprofit roots. While the company’s new corporate structure could pave the way for further investments and advancements, it will need to navigate both legal and public concerns moving forward.

The post OpenAI and Microsoft Reach Agreement on Corporate Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Avalanche are the best crypto to buy today, with explosive ROI potential and groundbreaking technology.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002889+0.38%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 01:15
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002743+1.10%
Starpower
STAR$0.005939+0.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

Each promises growth, but only one combines real-world revenue, confirmed listings, and daily passive income rewards that are already transforming […] The post Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06438-1.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653-0.73%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13659-0.30%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/14 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Today: Ethereum and Avalanche Push Limits as BullZilla Presale Ignites With Over $370k In Presale

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Future of Crypto 2025: BlockchainFX Passive Income Model Beats BlockDAG’s Capital Raise and Tapzi’s Gaming Push

XRP Price Forecast, Pi Network News, And The Emerging Crypto Branded The ‘Next PEPE Coin’

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)