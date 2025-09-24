OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce a 100 Billion Dollar Leap Toward the Future of Computing

Key HighlightsNVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligencePartnership could redefine computing and global tech growthOpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligenceOpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing.A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of ComputingAs part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.”OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies.OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide.Building Global AI InfrastructureThe partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies, and advanced hardware solutions to ensure peak efficiency.Both companies are also continuing to work with major partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate, to develop global AI infrastructure capable of scaling to meet rising demand.Meanwhile, OpenAI reported that its flagship product, ChatGPT, has reached over 700 million weekly active users — a clear signal of the growing demand for powerful AI tools. The company hopes this partnership will solidify its position in the race to build artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity.Key HighlightsNVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligencePartnership could redefine computing and global tech growthOpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligenceOpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing.A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of ComputingAs part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.”OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies.OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide.Building Global AI InfrastructureThe partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies, and advanced hardware solutions to ensure peak efficiency.Both companies are also continuing to work with major partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate, to develop global AI infrastructure capable of scaling to meet rising demand.Meanwhile, OpenAI reported that its flagship product, ChatGPT, has reached over 700 million weekly active users — a clear signal of the growing demand for powerful AI tools. The company hopes this partnership will solidify its position in the race to build artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity.

OpenAI and NVIDIA Announce a 100 Billion Dollar Leap Toward the Future of Computing

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 02:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.08551+0.82%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184+2.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245-1.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.13509+1.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12438+2.17%

Key Highlights

  • NVIDIA invests $100B in OpenAI for next-gen AI infrastructure
  • 10 GW mega data centers planned to power future intelligence
  • Partnership could redefine computing and global tech growth

OpenAI and NVIDIA join forces to build the next era of intelligence

OpenAI and NVIDIA have announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership to build and launch AI data centers with a combined capacity of at least 10 gigawatts. This massive investment aims to power the next generation of artificial intelligence systems and expand access to advanced computing.

A $100 Billion Bet on the Future of Computing

As part of the deal, NVIDIA plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI. The funding will be deployed in stages, aligned with each gigawatt of new infrastructure. The first large-scale computing systems are scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin platform.

NVIDIA’s founder and CEO Jensen Huang called the move a natural continuation of more than a decade of collaboration with OpenAI, stretching from the launch of the first DGX supercomputers to the debut of ChatGPT. He described the partnership as the key to entering the “next era of intelligence.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized that computing has become the foundation of the future economy. According to Altman, collaboration with NVIDIA will accelerate AI innovation while making powerful technology available to a much broader range of users and companies.

OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman added that NVIDIA platforms have already been crucial to developing services used by hundreds of millions of people daily. The new phase of partnership, he noted, will further expand the boundaries of AI’s potential and bring new benefits to users worldwide.

Building Global AI Infrastructure

The partnership is not only about hardware. OpenAI and NVIDIA will also collaborate on software optimization, networking technologies, and advanced hardware solutions to ensure peak efficiency.

Both companies are also continuing to work with major partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank, and Stargate, to develop global AI infrastructure capable of scaling to meet rising demand.

Meanwhile, OpenAI reported that its flagship product, ChatGPT, has reached over 700 million weekly active users — a clear signal of the growing demand for powerful AI tools. The company hopes this partnership will solidify its position in the race to build artificial intelligence that benefits all of humanity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns