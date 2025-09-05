OpenAI and Walmart launch mega AI certification to train 10M workers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 16:41
OpenAI and Walmart will train and certify 10 million workers in AI skills by 2030, helping Americans gain valuable expertise and find new job opportunities.

The initiative grows OpenAI’s free OpenAI Academy, which has trained over 2 million people. Walmart will add the certification to its Walmart Academy, training more than 3.5 million associates.

OpenAI and Walmart give workers AI certifications

OpenAI Academy is rolling out AI certifications for several skill levels to help workers use and apply AI tools in workplace areas where artificial intelligence has a big influence. The certifications start with basic courses on integrating AI into simple, everyday tasks, then upgrade to intermediate and advanced courses. Higher-learning programs prepare individuals for specialized roles like prompt engineering and AI-customized job applications.

Walmart’s internal training program, Walmart Academy, will provide hands-on training for the company’s associates to teach them how to apply AI tools directly in retail stores, supply chain management, logistics, and office environments. The program currently serves more than 3.5 million employees countrywide and will equip even more staff to contribute meaningfully to their teams and the company.

OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo, said that workers with AI skills are more valuable and productive and usually earn better salaries than those without them. Together, OpenAI and Walmart are providing opportunities for workers to secure better jobs, boost their careers, and prove their efficiency in AI to employers. 

The training program uses GPT-5, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says is “like having a team of Ph.D.-level experts in your pocket.” Through features like ChatGPT’s Study mode, learners can practice their skills, get quick feedback, and simulate real-world scenarios without leaving the platform. 

Companies can also apply these certifications to their internal learning and development programs to give their workers practical skills that will remain valuable as AI’s influence evolves.

OpenAI helps employers find AI-skilled candidates

OpenAI will also create a Jobs Platform that uses AI to assess the abilities of certified workers and recommend them opportunities that match their skills, experience, and interests. The platform wants to cut down on the mismatch between job seekers and employers. This way, companies and government offices can use the system to find qualified candidates, while certified individuals access jobs that may have been previously unavailable to them.

These efforts align with the White House’s call to expand AI literacy and prepare the American workforce for a future in which AI is at the center of every industry. OpenAI clarified that the Jobs Platform will connect education and opportunity to give people access to stable, higher-value roles. 

Fidji Simo said AI will make companies more efficient and allow individuals to transform their ideas into income-generating businesses. Her statement shows that AI isn’t just a tool for big businesses but a resource that regular workers can use to gain independence and change their futures for the better.

To make this vision a reality, OpenAI is working alongside credible partners like Walmart, John Deere, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, and Indeed, as well as regional business groups and state governments. 

With a diverse network, OpenAI ensures certified workers aren’t limited to one type of network, but can also explore opportunities in retail, logistics, manufacturing, consulting, technology, and public service. On the other hand, employers can access a pool of tested and verified applicants. This way, they won’t risk hiring in a market where AI knowledge is in high demand but often difficult to measure. 

According to Walmart CEO, John Furner, the company’s investment in AI training is an investment in people. He believes the future of retail will be greatly influenced by technology and the people who know how to use it. 

Still, OpenAI hasn’t ignored the downside of AI in all of this. The company acknowledges that some jobs will change drastically, while others will disappear entirely due to AI automation. However, with its certifications and Jobs Platform, workers can gain the skills they need to transition into new roles. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/openai-and-walmart-launch-ai-certification/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
