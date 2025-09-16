OpenAI announces new safety and privacy rules for youth AI use

PANews reported on September 16th that OpenAI announced it will implement stricter security and privacy protections for underage users. The company will use an age prediction system to identify users under 18 and restrict certain features for young users, such as prohibiting content related to suicide or flirting. If a minor is found to be suicidal, OpenAI will attempt to contact parents or relevant authorities. OpenAI emphasized that youth safety takes precedence over privacy and freedom, and that relevant policies will continue to be refined.

