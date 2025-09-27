OpenAI CEO: General artificial intelligence will arrive before 2030, and AI will take over 40% of human jobs in the future

PANews reported on September 27th that, according to Jinshi, OpenAI CEO Altman stated that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will arrive before 2030. This AI will be "far smarter than humans," earning the nickname "super AI." Altman believes that people shouldn't view AI with a pessimistic perspective, pointing out that even without AI, many jobs from 30 years ago no longer exist. He claims that AI will take over 30-40% of jobs in the future. PANews reported on September 27th that, according to Jinshi, OpenAI CEO Altman stated that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will arrive before 2030. This AI will be "far smarter than humans," earning the nickname "super AI." Altman believes that people shouldn't view AI with a pessimistic perspective, pointing out that even without AI, many jobs from 30 years ago no longer exist. He claims that AI will take over 30-40% of jobs in the future.