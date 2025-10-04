OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Zhitong Finance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The volume of user-generated video content has far exceeded our expectations, and much of it has a very small audience." "We must find a way to monetize our video generation business." Altman stated that the company plans to share a portion of the revenue with copyright holders who want user-generated characters. The specific profit model will require repeated trials, but related plans will be launched soon. PANews reported on October 4th that according to Zhitong Finance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The volume of user-generated video content has far exceeded our expectations, and much of it has a very small audience." "We must find a way to monetize our video generation business." Altman stated that the company plans to share a portion of the revenue with copyright holders who want user-generated characters. The specific profit model will require repeated trials, but related plans will be launched soon.