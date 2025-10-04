OpenAI CEO: Plans to commercialize AI video generation through Sora

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Zhitong Finance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "The volume of user-generated video content has far exceeded our expectations, and much of it has a very small audience." "We must find a way to monetize our video generation business." Altman stated that the company plans to share a portion of the revenue with copyright holders who want user-generated characters. The specific profit model will require repeated trials, but related plans will be launched soon.
