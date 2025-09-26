OpenAI CEO: Superintelligence could emerge by the end of this decade

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Politico, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a media interview that "superintelligence" may appear by the end of this century. When asked when superintelligence that is smarter than humans in all aspects will appear, Altman said: "I expect the trajectory of artificial intelligence capabilities to remain extremely steep. In a few years, AI will likely make some scientific discoveries that humans cannot accomplish alone. To me, that will start to feel like it can be properly called superintelligence. It is difficult to accurately predict the exact year or month that it will appear. But I would definitely say that by the end of this decade, that is, before 2030, I would be very surprised if we do not have extremely powerful models that can do things that we cannot do ourselves." PANews reported on September 26 that according to Politico, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a media interview that "superintelligence" may appear by the end of this century. When asked when superintelligence that is smarter than humans in all aspects will appear, Altman said: "I expect the trajectory of artificial intelligence capabilities to remain extremely steep. In a few years, AI will likely make some scientific discoveries that humans cannot accomplish alone. To me, that will start to feel like it can be properly called superintelligence. It is difficult to accurately predict the exact year or month that it will appear. But I would definitely say that by the end of this decade, that is, before 2030, I would be very surprised if we do not have extremely powerful models that can do things that we cannot do ourselves."