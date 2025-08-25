OpenAI Expands Into Telecom With Circles AI Platform Rollout

TLDRs;

OpenAI has partnered with Singapore-based Circles to launch an AI-native telecom platform starting with Circles.Life’s app.

The collaboration addresses telecom industry challenges like declining customer retention, profitability pressures, and digital competition.

OpenAI’s telecom strategy prioritizes innovative, digital-first players like Circles and Rakuten instead of traditional carriers.

The AI telecom market is forecasted to hit $14.99 billion by 2030, signaling strong growth potential.

OpenAI has officially entered the telecommunications sector through a new partnership with Circles, a Singapore-based telecom technology company.

Together, the two firms are launching an AI-native platform designed to help operators tackle industry-wide challenges such as customer retention, declining revenues, and profitability pressures.

The platform will first debut in Singapore, integrated into Circles.Life’s mobile app, before expanding to Circles’ telecom partners in 14 other countries. The initiative is backed by Circles’ investor network, which includes Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, Founders Fund, and EDBI.

By leveraging OpenAI’s advanced models and research, Circles aims to create a platform that reshapes telecom operations, bringing AI into customer support, operations, research, and customer relationship management.

Addressing Declining Telco Metrics

The partnership is timely, as telecom operators worldwide struggle with challenges that have been building for years. Research indicates widespread issues around customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability, with some studies showing that one in four customers distrusts how telcos handle personal data.

In contrast, younger generations are increasingly turning to tech companies for connectivity and communication, viewing them as more reliable alternatives. This shift has compounded financial pressures on traditional telcos, who already face shrinking margins compared to tech giants with stronger digital-first strategies.

By embedding AI across text, voice, image, and vision applications, Circles and OpenAI aim to address these gaps and create transformative rather than incremental improvements.

OpenAI’s Strategic Push Into Telecom

This collaboration follows OpenAI’s February 2024 partnership with Rakuten, marking a clear pattern in the company’s approach to telecom. Rather than working with legacy carriers, OpenAI appears to be aligning with agile, technology-forward players who have already disrupted the traditional telecom model.

Circles and Rakuten share digital-first DNA, making them ideal proving grounds for real-world AI applications. This strategy allows OpenAI to demonstrate concrete results before potentially expanding its telecom offerings to larger, more conservative operators.

Analysts see this as a deliberate bet on high-growth opportunities. With the AI telecommunications market projected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2030 at an annual growth rate of 40.2%, OpenAI is positioning itself to capture a significant share of the sector’s digital transformation.

Redefining the Telecom Customer Experience

Circles’ AI-native platform aims to transform telecom operations and customer interactions. It offers personalized virtual assistants, automates workflows, and provides analytics to predict churn and improve retention.

With multi-modal text, voice, and image capabilities, the platform enables richer engagement. For Circles, already active in 14 markets, integrating OpenAI’s models enhances its ability to deliver seamless, digital-first experiences.

