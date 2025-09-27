OpenAI Launches Pulse to Curate User-Specific Content

TLDRs;

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse, delivering personalized daily updates and research for Pro subscribers.

Pulse works asynchronously, analyzing user chats, feedback, and connected apps overnight.

Integration with Google Calendar and Gmail enables tailored recommendations and meeting prep.

Users maintain control, customizing Pulse to deliver only the most relevant content.

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pulse, a new feature that delivers highly personalized daily updates and research, designed to act as a proactive, intelligent assistant for users.

The AI tool, launched Thursday is currently available in preview to ChatGPT Pro subscribers and promises to transform how users interact with information, bridging the gap between casual AI queries and actionable, user-focused insights.

AI delivers personalized daily updates

Unlike traditional AI assistants, Pulse works asynchronously, conducting research and analyzing user interactions overnight.

Each morning, subscribers receive curated content tailored to their interests, recent chats, and preferences. This can range from updates on professional topics users discuss frequently to practical suggestions such as recipes, travel tips, or even reminders for personal goals like fitness or learning challenges.

OpenAI emphasizes that Pulse is designed to reduce information overload while keeping users well-informed. According to the company, this proactive approach allows the AI to surface only what is most relevant, without requiring users to spend extra time sifting through news or research themselves.

Pro subscribers gain early access

Currently, Pulse is limited to ChatGPT Pro subscribers, who pay $200 per month for premium access. The rollout in preview ensures that OpenAI can fine-tune the system based on real-world usage before expanding availability to a broader audience later this year.

CEO Sam Altman has highlighted Pulse as his favorite ChatGPT feature so far. He has also indicated that he relies heavily on ChatGPT for daily research, even forgoing traditional search engines like Google in some cases.

This underscores the growing confidence in AI as a primary source of curated information for users, potentially signaling a shift in how people engage with digital content.

Integration with apps enhances relevance

Pulse goes beyond simple updates by connecting with external apps such as Google Calendar or Gmail, though these connections are disabled by default, requiring user opt-in.

When linked, Pulse can help draft meeting agendas, suggest restaurant options for trips, and manage reminders efficiently. This integration allows the AI to provide contextually aware insights, making it a more practical tool for both professional and personal life management.

By analyzing recent chats, user feedback, and connected app data, Pulse can tailor its recommendations to individual needs. Users also retain control over what the AI focuses on, ensuring that the information delivered aligns closely with their priorities.

Control and customization at core

OpenAI has stressed that Pulse is meant to empower users, not overwhelm them. By giving people direct control over the research scope, the AI avoids pushing irrelevant information.

Users can prioritize topics they care about and exclude less important content, effectively customizing the AI’s output to their daily routines and interests.

Pulse represents a significant evolution for ChatGPT, which has already grown from a simple query-response tool to a versatile AI capable of complex, personalized assistance. As OpenAI continues to enhance its capabilities, Pulse could position ChatGPT as a primary hub for daily information and research needs, offering a glimpse into the future of AI-driven productivity tools.

