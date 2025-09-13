OpenAI, Microsoft reach restructuring agreement over for-profit arm

The company signaled it would need the green light from California and Delaware policymakers as part of the restructuring plan.

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with its largest investor, Microsoft, to restructure its business.

In a Thursday notice, OpenAI said the move, first proposed in May, would allow its for-profit arm to transition to a public benefit corporation, while the nonprofit would maintain control of the company.

Under the deal, the nonprofit arm will have a stake worth more than $100 billion in the public benefit corporation.

