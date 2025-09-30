OpenAI plans social app for AI-generated videos: Wired

Key Takeaways

OpenAI is developing a social media app designed for sharing AI-generated videos, according to Wired. The platform would allow users to create and share synthetic video content using the company’s Sora video generation tool.

The app represents OpenAI’s expansion into social media territory currently dominated by platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Unlike traditional social apps that rely on user-captured content, OpenAI’s platform would center on AI-created videos.

OpenAI is updating its Sora tool to allow videos featuring copyrighted material by default, with an opt-out mechanism for rights holders. This approach reflects broader industry shifts toward permissive AI training models amid ongoing discussions about fair use in creative tools.

The move puts OpenAI in competition with other tech giants exploring AI-driven social features. Meta recently launched its Vibes feature, which allows users to remix AI-generated short videos on its platforms.