OpenAI Restructures With Microsoft Deal, Nonprofit Arm Secures $100B Stake

TLDR:

OpenAI nonprofit gains over $100B stake as part of planned for-profit restructure with Microsoft.

Microsoft invested $11B in OpenAI, maintaining priority access to AI tools under new terms.

OpenAI seeks capital under a conventional corporate structure to expand AI development and cloud partnerships.

Attorneys General in California and Delaware must approve OpenAI’s new PBC governance structure.

OpenAI and Microsoft have agreed to a new non-binding deal that could reshape the AI and crypto space. The agreement allows OpenAI to restructure into a for-profit Public Benefit Corporation. Microsoft maintains a close relationship, continuing access to AI technology while supporting OpenAI’s growth.

The nonprofit arm of OpenAI will secure over $100 billion, providing a massive boost to community-focused initiatives. Regulatory approval is still required, but the move signals a pivotal step in funding AI development.

OpenAI Nonprofit Secures $100B Stake

OpenAI’s nonprofit will now control a Public Benefit Corporation and share directly in its success. According to the joint statement, the nonprofit remains the guiding authority for the company’s future.

The new equity stake exceeds $100 billion, positioning it as one of the most well-resourced philanthropic organizations worldwide. This structure allows OpenAI to raise the capital needed for AI development while boosting nonprofit resources.

The nonprofit has launched a $50 million grant initiative targeting AI literacy, community innovation, and economic opportunity.

OpenAI emphasizes that this initiative is the beginning of a larger effort to fund community projects. The PBC charter will ensure safety decisions prioritize the broader mission of benefiting humanity.

According to the nonprofit, philanthropy and innovation will jointly shape how AI is deployed and its societal impact.

OpenAI also confirmed ongoing cooperation with California and Delaware Attorneys General. This oversight aims to strengthen governance and secure regulatory approval for the new corporate structure.

The nonprofit’s stake grows in proportion to the PBC’s success, ensuring sustained funding for community initiatives. This approach reflects a careful balance between profit and public benefit.

Bret Taylor, chairman of the OpenAI nonprofit board, described the funding as historic, allowing the nonprofit to operate at unprecedented levels. The nonprofit’s stake represents roughly 20% of the $500 billion valuation OpenAI seeks in private markets. These funds will support AI research while expanding access to educational and economic programs.

The structure underscores OpenAI’s mission to ensure AGI benefits everyone.

Microsoft Partnership and AI Growth Plans

Microsoft and OpenAI have a long history, starting with a $1 billion investment in 2019. In 2023, Microsoft invested another $10 billion, securing exclusive rights to sell OpenAI software via Azure.

Under the new non-binding deal, Microsoft retains priority access but may face broader competition from other cloud providers. OpenAI aims to expand cloud partnerships to meet growing demand for AI services.

The restructuring also allows OpenAI to pursue its own data center project, Stargate, which includes contracts with Oracle and cloud arrangements with Google. Revenue growth is pushing OpenAI toward a more conventional corporate setup.

Microsoft wants continued access to AI models, even if they reach humanlike intelligence, which could otherwise alter partnership terms. These developments highlight the evolving landscape of AI commercialization.

OpenAI and Microsoft have not disclosed the exact ownership percentage or exclusivity details under the new agreement. The companies are working to finalize terms in a definitive deal. Analysts note that regulatory hurdles remain, and timely approval is essential for OpenAI to secure planned funding. The conversion to a PBC could be completed by year-end, provided there are no delays.

This partnership positions both OpenAI and Microsoft to scale AI development while maintaining nonprofit oversight. The arrangement reflects a hybrid model that balances funding, innovation, and social responsibility.

OpenAI’s nonprofit arm is now one of the largest globally, offering substantial resources for AI and community programs. Investors and the crypto community are closely watching this deal, as it could significantly impact the broader AI and technology ecosystem.

