OpenAI signs $300B, five-year cloud computing deal with Oracle to provide 4.5 GW capacity amid AI data center boom

Key Takeaways

OpenAI has entered a $300 billion, five-year cloud computing agreement with Oracle.

The deal provides 4.5 gigawatts of computing capacity to support AI operations and data centers.

OpenAI struck a $300 billion cloud computing deal with Oracle, marking one of the largest contracts in history. The five-year agreement will provide 4.5 gigawatts of capacity as artificial intelligence data center spending surges, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The partnership comes as AI companies face mounting demand for computing power to train and run large language models. Oracle’s cloud infrastructure will support OpenAI’s expanding operations amid the ongoing AI data center boom.

The deal represents a major win for Oracle in the competitive cloud computing market, where it competes against Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The contract value of $300 billion over five years would make it one of the largest cloud computing agreements ever signed.