OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of a $40 billion fundraising plan. This financing comes as the company's business accelerates. The person revealed that OpenAI's annualized recurring revenue has climbed from $10 billion in June to $13 billion, and is expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of this year. Furthermore, the number of paying enterprise users of ChatGPT has rapidly increased from 3 million a few months ago to 5 million. This round of fundraising has been completed ahead of schedule, with strong demand and an oversubscription of five times.