OpenAI will release new computationally intensive features, some of which will be limited to Pro users

PANews reported on September 22nd that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of several new compute-intensive products in the coming weeks. Due to cost constraints, some features will initially be available only to Pro subscribers, and some new products will incur an additional fee. Altman stated that the company's goal is to continue significantly reducing the cost of its AI services and expanding their accessibility, while also exploring new applications that can be achieved with high computing power.
