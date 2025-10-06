ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDRs; OpenAI’s new Sora app generates anime-style videos, sparking copyright alarm in Japan’s animation industry. Japanese companies are negotiating with OpenAI to restrict use of copyrighted anime and manga content. Legal experts warn that sharing AI-made anime resembling real characters could breach Japan’s copyright laws. The case mirrors Japan’s growing legal resistance to AI misuse, [...] The post OpenAI’s Sora Faces Legal Heat from Japan’s Anime Studios appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; OpenAI’s new Sora app generates anime-style videos, sparking copyright alarm in Japan’s animation industry. Japanese companies are negotiating with OpenAI to restrict use of copyrighted anime and manga content. Legal experts warn that sharing AI-made anime resembling real characters could breach Japan’s copyright laws. The case mirrors Japan’s growing legal resistance to AI misuse, [...] The post OpenAI’s Sora Faces Legal Heat from Japan’s Anime Studios appeared first on CoinCentral.

OpenAI’s Sora Faces Legal Heat from Japan’s Anime Studios

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 22:15
Sora
SORA$0.0002233-4.12%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.007188-8.64%
RWAX
APP$0.000762-20.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0592-7.65%
RealLink
REAL$0.06842-3.78%

TLDRs;

  • OpenAI’s new Sora app generates anime-style videos, sparking copyright alarm in Japan’s animation industry.
  • Japanese companies are negotiating with OpenAI to restrict use of copyrighted anime and manga content.
  • Legal experts warn that sharing AI-made anime resembling real characters could breach Japan’s copyright laws.
  • The case mirrors Japan’s growing legal resistance to AI misuse, following Yomiuri’s lawsuit against Perplexity AI.

OpenAI’s latest creation, the Sora app, has ignited a firestorm in Japan’s anime industry. The tool, designed to generate realistic videos using artificial intelligence, has drawn sharp criticism from Japanese animation studios and copyright experts who claim it blurs the line between creativity and infringement.

Sora allows users to create anime-style clips that resemble popular characters from iconic series, often without authorization.

On social media, users have shared mashups where heroes from Dragon Ball, One Punch Man, and Pokémon interact in uncanny AI-generated scenes. While many find these creations entertaining, Japan’s tightly controlled anime industry views them as a direct threat to intellectual property rights.

Japanese Studios Demand Protective Measures

Major Japanese animation and manga companies are reportedly negotiating with OpenAI to restrict the use of copyrighted materials within Sora.

The move mirrors actions by American entertainment giants such as Disney and Marvel, which have already requested that OpenAI block users from recreating their content.

Legal experts warn that once AI-generated content too closely resembles protected characters, OpenAI could face liability under Japan’s Copyright Law.

Ueno noted that private use of AI-generated anime may not breach the law, but once users post such videos online, the situation changes dramatically.

A Broader Crackdown on AI Copyright Breaches

This confrontation echoes earlier legal tensions in Japan. In August, the Yomiuri Shimbun filed a landmark lawsuit against Perplexity AI, accusing the U.S.-based startup of reproducing over 100,000 news articles without permission. The Tokyo District Court case, demanding 2.17 billion yen ($14.78 million) in damages,  marked Japan’s first major legal strike against an AI company for copyright violations.

That precedent looms large over OpenAI. Experts say Japan’s courts may soon be tested again, this time over the cultural crown jewels of its anime industry. Kensaku Fukui, a Tokyo-based lawyer specializing in IP law, warned that Sora could “inflict significant harm on content companies if users generate viral AI videos that create market confusion between authentic and AI-made works.”

Several Japanese firms have reportedly already reached agreements with OpenAI to block use of their copyrighted material, though OpenAI has not issued an official response to Japanese media inquiries.

Balancing Innovation and Cultural Heritage

The controversy underscores a growing global debate about AI’s impact on creative industries. While OpenAI’s Sora demonstrates the transformative power of generative models, it also exposes how easily technology can mimic sotbeloved artistic traditions.

For Japan, where anime and manga are not only cultural exports but billion-dollar economic engines, the implications are profound. The fear is that without strict oversight, AI tools like Sora could dilute artistic integrity, undermine licensing revenue, and confuse audiences about what’s real and what’s AI-generated.

The post OpenAI’s Sora Faces Legal Heat from Japan’s Anime Studios appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,912.59
$103,912.59$103,912.59

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,518.14
$3,518.14$3,518.14

-1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.57
$161.57$161.57

-3.10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2751
$2.2751$2.2751

-2.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16376
$0.16376$0.16376

-1.91%