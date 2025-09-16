Openbank Adds Crypto to Its Platform: Bitcoin, ETH, and ADA Now Live in Germany

TLDR:

Openbank has launched crypto trading for German retail investors, letting them buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more instantly.

Customers can now buy, sell, and hold crypto assets without transferring funds to external platforms, the bank confirmed.

The service charges a 1.49% fee per trade with no custody fees and a €1 minimum per operation, per the release.

Spain will be the next market for rollout, and Openbank plans to add more cryptocurrencies and conversion features soon.

German customers of Openbank now have a new way to access the crypto market. The bank, owned by Grupo Santander, has opened trading for several major digital assets directly inside its investment platform. This move folds crypto into the same space where users already manage stocks, ETFs, and funds.

Openbank says this decision follows rising demand from retail investors looking for easy, regulated access to crypto. The new feature is set to expand to Spain in the coming weeks.

Crypto Trading Integrated With Existing Accounts

Openbank confirmed in a press release on September 16, 2025, that customers can buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano.

The bank said users can manage these assets without sending funds to outside exchanges, keeping everything within one account. This structure keeps crypto under the same security and compliance standards as other investments on the platform.

The release stated that Openbank’s service carries a 1.49% fee on trades, with a minimum of €1 per operation. The bank will not charge custody fees for holding digital assets. This aligns its offer with a growing demand for lower-friction crypto services backed by regulated financial institutions.

Grupo Santander’s head of crypto, Coty de Monteverde, said the addition of cryptocurrencies aims to meet growing client interest. The bank sees crypto as a natural extension of its digital-first model, offering a seamless experience for customers who want exposure to digital assets.

Openbank also said it plans to expand its cryptocurrency list in the coming months. Conversion between digital assets will be added as a new feature once development is complete, further reducing the need for third-party platforms.

Openbank Rollout Timeline and Expansion to Spain

Germany is the first market to get this feature, with Spain expected to follow in the coming weeks. Openbank said its approach is to start in one market, refine the user experience, and then scale to others.

This move comes shortly after Openbank launched an AI-powered broker tool that delivers target prices for more than 1,000 stocks. The bank now offers more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 funds, and over 2,000 ETFs, alongside its automated Robo Advisor service. Crypto trading adds one more piece to its portfolio for investors seeking multiple asset classes.

The press release stressed that the crypto service is fully covered under the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). This guarantees investor protection and aligns with the compliance framework of a fully regulated bank.

Openbank said that the integration of crypto into its platform is part of its long-term goal to give clients one hub for all investments. With the rollout complete in Germany, the bank appears set to position itself as one of the few digital-first European banks offering both traditional and crypto assets under one roof.

The post Openbank Adds Crypto to Its Platform: Bitcoin, ETH, and ADA Now Live in Germany appeared first on Blockonomi.