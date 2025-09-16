Openbank Introduces Crypto Trading in Germany for Retail Clients

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:48
Bitcoin
BTC$116,890.26+1.35%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36-1.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1296+3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017272-0.70%
Litecoin
LTC$115.08+1.53%
Key Points:
  • Openbank launches crypto trading for retail clients in Germany.
  • Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, MATIC, and ADA. Spanish expansion planned.
  • Unverified report of Santander stablecoin preparation.

Openbank, part of the Santander Group, reportedly launched cryptocurrency trading services for retail customers in Germany, supporting several major tokens, according to PANews on September 16.

This launch potentially positions Santander to broaden its financial services portfolio in Europe, though official confirmation and market data are currently unavailable to substantiate the report.

Potential Impact on German and Spanish Markets

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that if realized, Openbank’s crypto move might influence financial markets in Germany and Spain. Regulatory and economic environments would dictate the long-term success and adaptability of such services. The initiative’s transparency and operational context remain pivotal for industry participants.

The introduction of this service aims to tap into the burgeoning retail crypto market in Germany. The reported absence of custody fees could appeal to traders searching for cost-efficient options. Despite these prospects, the limited primary source confirmations casts uncertainty on implementation specifics.

Market Reactions

Did you know? PANews’ announcement lacks primary confirmation, mirroring the Santander–Upvest partnership which also lacked explicit references to cryptocurrency offerings.

Amid these reports, notable reactions from industry analysts or government regulators are missing. There’s no clear evidence of statements from Santander executives or related market activities. However, the absence of community discussions further underscores uncertainties surrounding the reported initiatives.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:05 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Despite the initial excitement, the market’s response will largely depend on the clarity and reliability of Openbank’s offerings and the regulatory landscape in Germany and Spain.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/openbank-crypto-trading-germany-launch/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1381+1.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002647+3.19%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004666+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana price prediction has assessed momentum after $198M in inflows and FORD’s $1.58B purchase, plus Pantera’s $1.1B stake. Price has traded in a rising channel, testing $270–$300; RSI mid-60s, MACD positive. Base case has remained $500–$600 for 2025; $1,000 has looked unlikely.
Solana
SOL$238.64+2.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 02:44
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Eric Trump Announces American Bitcoin Launch, Lauds BTC As 'Modern-Day Gold'

Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading in Germany, eyes Spain