Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Jobs Data Drives Fresh Rally After Leadership Shakeup. Here’s Why

Opendoor Technologies kept its wild 2025 run going Friday with an 8.9% surge that pushed shares even higher after a week of gains. The stock hit 13.6% at one point during the session before settling back.

The digital real estate platform is catching fire again thanks to economic data that has investors betting on lower interest rates. Friday’s weak jobs report showed the economy added just 22,000 positions in August.

That number fell well short of the 75,000 jobs economists expected. For most stocks, weak economic data might spell trouble.

But for Opendoor, it could mean good things ahead. The disappointing jobs numbers make Federal Reserve rate cuts more likely when policymakers meet September 16-17.

Lower rates would help Opendoor refinance debt at better terms. Mortgage rates tend to follow Fed moves, which could boost home sales activity.

The stock has been on a tear all year, up 306% since January. Much of that gain comes from meme stock trading and speculation about a turnaround story.

Leadership Change Sparks Interest

The rally builds on momentum from a recent leadership shakeup. Former CEO Carrie Wheeler stepped down under pressure from activist investors earlier this year.

Interim CEO Shrisha Radhakrishna took over during the transition. The board continues searching for a permanent replacement with help from executive recruiters.

Radhakrishna showed confidence in the company’s direction by purchasing shares recently. This marked the first insider buying since the leadership changes began.

The purchase sent a positive signal to retail investors who have been driving much of the stock’s momentum. Social media buzz around the stock remains high.

Activist investor Eric Jackson helped spark the rally with his criticism of previous leadership. Jackson argued the company needed new direction to reach its potential.

Co-founder Keith Rabois also voiced support for management changes. The founder pressure added weight to calls for Wheeler’s departure.

AI Strategy Takes Center Stage

Opendoor is positioning artificial intelligence as central to its growth plans. The company wants to use AI tools to improve how it buys and sells homes.

The real estate platform typically purchases houses directly from sellers. It then renovates properties before listing them for sale.

AI could help Opendoor price homes more accurately and predict market trends. Better algorithms might reduce losses on individual property deals.

The technology push comes as the broader real estate market faces headwinds. Higher interest rates have cooled home buying activity across the industry.

Opendoor’s business model depends on active housing markets. When fewer people buy homes, the company has trouble moving inventory.

Recent quarterly results showed mixed performance. The company narrowed its loss per share but revenue guidance disappointed investors.

Wall Street analysts remain cautious about the stock despite its gains. Most firms have sell ratings with low price targets.

The skepticism stems from ongoing profitability challenges. Opendoor burns through cash as it scales operations and maintains large property inventories.

High operating costs continue pressuring margins. The company must balance growth investments with the need to control spending.

Despite analyst concerns, retail investors keep buying shares. The stock avoided potential Nasdaq delisting by staying above $1 per share.

