Opendoor signals plan to accept Bitcoin for home purchases

Real estate fintech and meme stock Opendoor signaled plans to accept Bitcoin and other crypto payments.

Summary Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian signalled plans to accept Bitcoin and other crypto as payment

Possible crypto integration sparked investor interest in the meme stock

The real estate tech firm has a $6 billion market cap and an active retail trading community

Crypto integrations can still create retail buzz around stocks. On Monday, Oct. 6, Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian signaled that the company is looking into enabling payments in Bitcoin and other crypto assets. Following his comments, interest in the meme stock spiked, largely driven by retail investors.

Responding to a question on enabling home buying with Bitcoin and other crypto assets, CEO Kaz Nejatian said, “We will. Just need to prioritize it”. The brief comment was enough to spike trading volume for the OPEN stock and briefly push its price up 4% to $8.6.

The real estate industry has been one of the slowest to adopt crypto payments due to regulatory concerns and volatility. Still, if Opendoor integrates Bitcoin payments, it could be one of the biggest integrations in BTC payments in the market.

Opendoor Bitcoin payments boost retail interest

Opendoor has attracted significant retail interest since the start of the year. Since mid-2025, the stock has jumped 15x in value, now trading above $8. Despite reporting losses every year since its founding in 2014, the stock has attained $6 billion in market cap and was among the most actively traded stocks by share volume.

Still, the stock is also a target of consistent criticism, mostly citing its lofty valuation and an outdated business model. Currently, the company’s operations in home flipping do not scale, with every additional deal bringing in more costs to the business. Bitcoin integration is unlikely to change this and may add additional complexity to the struggling business.