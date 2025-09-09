OpenSea announces mobile upgrade and new phase of pre-TGE rewards

PANews reported on September 9th that OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander announced the launch of the new OpenSea Mobile app, featuring an integrated AI- native trading experience and support for one-stop management of multi-chain wallets, tokens, and NFTs . The platform also launched the Flagship Collection , investing over one million US dollars to acquire historical and emerging NFTs . Starting September 15th , 50% of platform fees will be used for the final rewards phase before the TGE . Users can upgrade their chests through trading, completing tasks, and more to earn higher rewards. The OpenSea Foundation will announce details of the $SEA token TGE in early October .