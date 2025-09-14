OpenSea partners with Coinbase One

PANews reported on September 14 that NFT aggregation trading platform OpenSea announced a partnership with Coinbase One. Coinbase One subscribers will receive a 5% activity increase, which is expected to be launched in OpenSea's new "treasure chest" reward session starting on September 15. It is reported that Coinbase One users need to verify the wallet used for OpenSea rewards.

