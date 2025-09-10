OpenSea Teases SEA Token With Final Phase of Rewards Amid App Launch

OpenSea users have been given clarity over the company’s plans to issue a native token, 10 months after it was initially announced.

The non-fungible token (NFT) platform said it has entered the “final phase” of pre-token generation event (TGE) rewards and that more details will be revealed in early October.

The news comes alongside the release of the OpenSea mobile app, which links on-chain trading with the platform’s traditional NFT marketplace. Artificial intelligence (AI) features have also been added, with the company adding that the integration will give users the “ability to trade smarter and faster with AI.”

The SEA token has been highly anticipated since it was announced in 2024, leading to millions of dollars being placed on Polymarket, speculating when the token would be officially released.

The final phase of rewards before that tokens goes live is focused treasure chests that can be leveled up. Prizes within some of these chests will be from NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Pudgy Penguins.

In a post on X, OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander said treasures will play a “meaningful role” in the token generation event.

He added that “historical platform activity will be rewarded and receive its own allocation of $SEA from the Foundation at TGE,” and that it was separate from the rewards program.