OpenSea unveils final phase of pre-TGE rewards, with $SEA allocation details due in October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:00
Key Takeaways

  • OpenSea will launch the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program, allocating 50% of platform fees and offering prize vaults funded with $OP and $ARB tokens.
  • The $SEA token generation event details and allocation are set to be announced by the OpenSea Foundation in October.

OpenSea announced today three major initiatives, including a new mobile app, a million-dollar NFT collection investment, and the final phase of its pre-TGE rewards program.

The company is launching OpenSea Mobile, featuring AI-powered trading capabilities and cross-platform portfolio management. The mobile app aims to simplify on-chain trading by integrating multiple wallets, chains, tokens, and NFTs into one interface.

OpenSea is establishing the Flagship Collection with an investment exceeding $1 million to acquire historic NFTs and works by emerging artists. The collection begins with CryptoPunk #5273, with selections managed by a committee of OpenSea employees and external digital art advisors.

Starting September 15, OpenSea will allocate 50% of all platform fees to its final pre-TGE rewards phase, including 1% for NFTs and 0.85% for tokens. The program launches with $1 million in $OP and $ARB tokens already committed to the prize vault.

Users will receive a Starter Treasure Chest that can be leveled up through trading across 22 chains, completing daily Voyages, and collecting surprise Shipments.

The OpenSea Foundation plans to announce details about the $SEA token generation event (TGE) in early October.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/opensea-pre-tge-rewards-launch/

