OpenUSD and Digital Twins Revolutionize Industrial AI

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 19:10
Joerg Hiller
Aug 20, 2025 11:38

OpenUSD and digital twins are transforming industrial AI by enhancing simulation environments and streamlining operations, according to NVIDIA’s latest advancements.



OpenUSD and Digital Twins Revolutionize Industrial AI

Recent advancements in OpenUSD and digital twin technologies are significantly impacting the industrial AI landscape. According to NVIDIA, these developments are not only enhancing simulation environments but also streamlining manufacturing operations.

Advancements in OpenUSD and Digital Twins

The integration of OpenUSD, a powerful open standard for creating complex 3D worlds, with improvements in rendering and neural reconstruction, is fast-tracking the development of digital twins. These virtual replicas of real-world environments are becoming essential in training vision AI agents and autonomous vehicles, ensuring they operate safely and efficiently.

NVIDIA’s Role in Digital Twin Development

At the SIGGRAPH conference, NVIDIA announced new research and infrastructure to support digital twin development, including the release of Omniverse libraries, NVIDIA Cosmos WFMs, and advanced AI infrastructure such as the NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers and DGX Cloud.

Expanding the OpenUSD Ecosystem

The OpenUSD ecosystem continues to grow with new members like Accenture, Esri, and Renault joining the Alliance for OpenUSD. This expansion highlights the increasing demand for unified 3D workflows and expertise in digital twins, prompting NVIDIA to launch a certification program for OpenUSD development.

Industry Leaders Embrace Digital Twins

Leading companies such as Siemens, Rockwell Automation, and Amazon are leveraging Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD to build digital twin solutions. These initiatives are facilitating design reviews, optimizing production processes, and reducing costs by minimizing the need for physical prototypes.

For instance, Siemens’ Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer allows engineers to interact with photorealistic digital twins, while Rockwell Automation’s Emulate3D platform enables the simulation of factory-scale digital twins for automation systems.

Educational Resources and Community Engagement

NVIDIA is also offering educational resources such as free courses on digital twin applications and tutorials on deploying Omniverse Kit-based applications. The company encourages community engagement through platforms like the Alliance for OpenUSD forum and various social media channels.

For more information, visit the source.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/openusd-digital-twins-revolutionize-industrial-ai

