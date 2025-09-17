Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others

PANews reported on September 17th that Openverse, a Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure platform, announced the completion of an $8 million strategic Series B funding round from investors including Bright Capital, KC International, Innovation Engine, Go2Mars Labs, Becker Ventures, Gaea Ventures, and several global family offices. This round brings Openverse's total funding to $19 million. Openverse is developing the next-generation Layer 0 value internet, focusing on bridgeless cross-chain interoperability, a standardized RWA framework, multi-chain native payments, and Bitgold (BTG) value anchoring.

As previously reported in May, Layer0 blockchain infrastructure platform Openverse Network completed US$11 million in strategic financing .