Opinion: Bitcoin is now the “hardest currency” and could completely destroy all asset classes

PANews reported on September 6th that Joe Burnett, head of strategy at Bitcoin treasury firm Semler Scientific, wrote on the X platform that the market is currently at the end of what Ray Dalio calls a long-term debt cycle, meaning stocks are being bid up to extreme valuations, real estate is being bid up to extreme valuations, and fixed income products are also at extreme valuations. The ultimate result of a long-term debt cycle is the devaluation of fiat currencies. The only way out is hard currency. Gold was the hardest currency in the past, and Bitcoin is the hardest currency today. Bitcoin has the potential to completely destroy all asset classes.