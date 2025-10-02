Opinion: Crypto treasury companies may "eat each other" and start a wave of mergers and acquisitions

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, David Duong, head of Coinbase's investment research department, said that as the market cycle matures and companies strive to attract investors, they may begin to "devour each other" and promote mergers and acquisitions. Digital asset treasury companies (DATs) will eventually be integrated into a few large institutions, just like the recent cooperation between Strive and Semler Scientific. PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, David Duong, head of Coinbase's investment research department, said that as the market cycle matures and companies strive to attract investors, they may begin to "devour each other" and promote mergers and acquisitions. Digital asset treasury companies (DATs) will eventually be integrated into a few large institutions, just like the recent cooperation between Strive and Semler Scientific.