The post Optimism announces Superchain upgrade timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Summary Optimism announced that Superchain Upgrade 16a testnet deployment will go live on Sept. 22 and mainnet launch on Oct. 2. The upgrade removes unused interop withdrawal-proving code and adds system-level feature toggles for safer, flexible development. OP Contracts Manager updates streamline adoption, with no impact on users. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across its ecosystem. The upgrade is described as a maintenance release that improves developer tools and prepares the groundwork for future features. In an announcement shared via X on Sept. 19, the team said the upgrade would go live on the Superchain Sepolia testnet on Sept. 22 and reach the Superchain Mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval by the Optimism Collective. Optimism’s focus on safety and flexibility Upgrade 16a replaces the earlier Upgrade 16, which had included withdrawal-proving logic that was never activated on mainnet. Optimism (OP) has now taken that code out of production paths in response to partner feedback, leaving it in the repository for use when interoperability features are prepared for deployment. Pending governance approval, Superchain Upgrade 16a will be proposed for execution soon: 📍 Sep 22 → Superchain Sepolia📍 Oct 2 → Superchain Mainnet This is a maintenance upgrade replacing U16 with a safer, more flexible approach. Let’s unpack what’s changing (and what’s… pic.twitter.com/vkM5E0aD5B — Optimism (@Optimism) September 19, 2025 System-level feature toggles are a significant addition that enable new features to be turned on or off per chain without influencing other network nodes. ETHLockbox will be the first feature governed by this mechanism, with potential future applications including custom gas tokens. Upgrade 16a also includes feature flags… The post Optimism announces Superchain upgrade timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Summary Optimism announced that Superchain Upgrade 16a testnet deployment will go live on Sept. 22 and mainnet launch on Oct. 2. The upgrade removes unused interop withdrawal-proving code and adds system-level feature toggles for safer, flexible development. OP Contracts Manager updates streamline adoption, with no impact on users. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across its ecosystem. The upgrade is described as a maintenance release that improves developer tools and prepares the groundwork for future features. In an announcement shared via X on Sept. 19, the team said the upgrade would go live on the Superchain Sepolia testnet on Sept. 22 and reach the Superchain Mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval by the Optimism Collective. Optimism’s focus on safety and flexibility Upgrade 16a replaces the earlier Upgrade 16, which had included withdrawal-proving logic that was never activated on mainnet. Optimism (OP) has now taken that code out of production paths in response to partner feedback, leaving it in the repository for use when interoperability features are prepared for deployment. Pending governance approval, Superchain Upgrade 16a will be proposed for execution soon: 📍 Sep 22 → Superchain Sepolia📍 Oct 2 → Superchain Mainnet This is a maintenance upgrade replacing U16 with a safer, more flexible approach. Let’s unpack what’s changing (and what’s… pic.twitter.com/vkM5E0aD5B — Optimism (@Optimism) September 19, 2025 System-level feature toggles are a significant addition that enable new features to be turned on or off per chain without influencing other network nodes. ETHLockbox will be the first feature governed by this mechanism, with potential future applications including custom gas tokens. Upgrade 16a also includes feature flags…

Optimism announces Superchain upgrade timeline

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:06
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09059-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017458-0.02%
Boost
BOOST$0.08883-5.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01778-1.27%

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools.

Summary

  • Optimism announced that Superchain Upgrade 16a testnet deployment will go live on Sept. 22 and mainnet launch on Oct. 2.
  • The upgrade removes unused interop withdrawal-proving code and adds system-level feature toggles for safer, flexible development.
  • OP Contracts Manager updates streamline adoption, with no impact on users.

Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across its ecosystem. The upgrade is described as a maintenance release that improves developer tools and prepares the groundwork for future features.

In an announcement shared via X on Sept. 19, the team said the upgrade would go live on the Superchain Sepolia testnet on Sept. 22 and reach the Superchain Mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval by the Optimism Collective.

Optimism’s focus on safety and flexibility

Upgrade 16a replaces the earlier Upgrade 16, which had included withdrawal-proving logic that was never activated on mainnet. Optimism (OP) has now taken that code out of production paths in response to partner feedback, leaving it in the repository for use when interoperability features are prepared for deployment.

System-level feature toggles are a significant addition that enable new features to be turned on or off per chain without influencing other network nodes. ETHLockbox will be the first feature governed by this mechanism, with potential future applications including custom gas tokens.

Upgrade 16a also includes feature flags for developers to safely test interoperability in non-production environments, making sure that live chains are not affected by experimental code.

Smoother upgrade path for chains

To streamline adoption, Optimism has updated its OP Contracts Manager. Chains currently on Upgrade 15 can now move directly to 16a, while those already on Upgrade 16 can migrate seamlessly without disruption. Crucially, the modifications don’t impact end-user behavior or withdrawal proofs, highlighting Optimism’s methodical, modular approach to growth.

The upgrade comes as Optimism continues its push to position its Superchain framework as a crucial hub for Ethereum’s (ETH) growth. Its reach has been increased through partnerships with projects like Base, Ronin, and Unichain, while recent collaborations with Succinct Labs and Flashbots indicate a growing focus on fault-proofing, sequencing flexibility, and zero-knowledge technology.

At the time of writing, OP was trading at $0.835, up 1.2% on the day and 6% over the past week, with a market capitalization of about $1.49 billion.

Source: https://crypto.news/optimism-mainnet-date-superchain-upgrade-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01675-0.71%
Solana
SOL$238.28-2.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.439-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.93-2.16%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013998-3.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001848-3.34%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally