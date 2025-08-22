Optimism Partners With Flashbots to Bring 200ms Confirmations to Ethereum L2 Superchain

Optimism has entered into a partnership with Flashbots, a private MEV marketplace, to bring production-grade sequencing infrastructure to the Layer-2 Superchain.

According to an Aug. 21 press release, Optimism and Flashbots will roll out new configurable, verifiable sequencing features to the entire Superchain network, which consists of more than 30 partners, with Base, Unichain, World Chain, Ink, and Soneium all building on the Ethereum Layer-2 OP Stack.

These new sequencing features will purportedly decrease user latency while improving execution fairness, scalability, and programmability. As of August 2025, per Optimism, the Superchain serves more than 60% of all Ethereum L2 transaction activity. Meanwhile, over 90% of all Ethereum blocks are built through MEV‑Boost, a sequencing solution developed by Flashbots.

Flashbots Technology Already Delivers Sub-Second Confirmations

Bringing Flashbots’ technology to the L2 OP Stack has already unlocked 200ms confirmation times for users on Base and Unichain, according to the press release, with OP Mainnet following soon and a full Superchain rollout expected to occur “over the coming months.”

The partnership will also bring “Rollup-Boost,” a modular, open interface for third-party builders, and “TEEs,” which provide Unichain users with cryptographically-backed transaction processing services to the suite of new services builders will be able to employ when building on Optimism.

As Coinspeaker reported in May, Optimism recently invited Layer-3 developers to build on the Superchain. This L3-to-L2 bridge requires projects to be built on the Optimism OP Stack and share sequencer revenue with the Optimism Collective, the protocol’s governing body. In return, it provides support from available Optimism’s Layer-2 chains including OP Mainnet, Base, and Mode.

In early August, Unichain became the first Ethereum L2 chain to pair sub-second latency with verified ordering and transaction processes after adopting Flashbots’ Flashblocks technology and confirming 200-millisecond transactions on-chain.

