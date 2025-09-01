Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

Key takeaways:
Optimism’s (OP) commitment to innovation is highlighted by its support for Layer-3 solutions. These solutions enable the development of decentralized applications (dApps) on top of Layer-2 chains, contributing to the expansive Optimism Superchain.
The platform’s initiatives, including introducing custom gas tokens and Plasma mode aimed at reducing onboarding and operational costs, make it more accessible for new users and developers. As the market closely watches the price movements and growth trajectory of the token, can Optimism reach $10 soon?
Let’s get into the OP price prediction for 2025 – 2031.
|Cryptocurrency
|Optimism
|Token
|OP
|Price
|$0.7033
|Market Cap
|$1.25B
|Trading Volume
|$100.42M
|Circulating Supply
|1.778B OP
|All-time High
|$4.85 (Mar 06, 2024)
|All-time Low
|$0.4005 (Jun 18, 2022)
|24-hour High
|$0.7188
|24-hour Low
|$0.6974
|Metric
|Value
|Volatility (30-day Variation)
|6.53%
|50-Day SMA
|$0.7436
|Sentiment
|Bearish
|Fear & Greed Index
|48 (Neutral)
|Green Days
|16/30 (53%)
|200-Day SMA
|$0.9528
OP continues to drift sideways on August 31 after failing to reclaim the mid-Bollinger at $0.7396. Price hovers near $0.70 with lower highs intact, while the lower band around $0.6458 is the next support.OPUSDT 1-day price chart by TradingView
The MACD remains bearish with the histogram still negative, and the RSI is neutral at 49, reflecting indecision. Resistance sits first at $0.74 and more strongly at $0.83, but unless $0.70 holds, momentum risks shifting lower toward $0.65.
On the 4-hour chart, OP trades slightly above the $0.6981 support, with resistance stacked at $0.711 and $0.722. The 21-period SMA near $0.707 is flat, showing a lack of trend.OPUSDT 4-hour price chart by TradingView
The price action is choppy with repeated rejections at $0.71, while volume has tapered off from the prior push. If $0.70 fails, a drop to $0.681 becomes likely; otherwise, bulls need a clean close above $0.711 to retest $0.722.
|Period
|Value
|Action
|SMA 3
|$0.3861
|BUY
|SMA 5
|$0.4010
|BUY
|SMA 10
|$0.3980
|BUY
|SMA 21
|$0.3960
|BUY
|SMA 50
|$0.3977
|BUY
|SMA 100
|$0.3798
|BUY
|SMA 200
|$0.4278
|BUY
|Period
|Value
|Action
|EMA 3
|$0.3875
|BUY
|EMA 5
|$0.3841
|BUY
|EMA 10
|$0.3797
|BUY
|EMA 21
|$0.3808
|BUY
|EMA 50
|$0.4110
|BUY
|EMA 100
|$0.4779
|SELL
|EMA 200
|$0.5583
|SELL
As long as OP stays capped under $0.74, the path of least resistance leans lower. Traders should watch $0.70 for support retention; otherwise $0.68–0.65 could be tested before any meaningful recovery attempt.
Optimism (OP) could be a good investment if you believe in Ethereum scaling and the growth of Layer 2 solutions. However, like all crypto, it’s risky, and its value depends on adoption and market trends. Only invest what you’re willing to lose!
A recovery is possible, but we fear the overall bearish sentiment makes a short-term rebound unlikely. However, as the market consolidates, we expect reduced volatility, which may lead to a breakout in either direction, depending on market dynamics.
Yes, Optimism is projected to close up to $10 by 2028.
Reaching $50 for Optimism (OP) would be an ambitious target, requiring a significant increase in its price. This level would likely only be achievable in a highly favorable market environment, with substantial advancements in Ethereum adoption, widespread use of Layer 2 solutions, and strong overall market growth.
Reaching $100 for Optimism (OP) would be extremely ambitious and require unprecedented growth and adoption.
Yes, Optimism shows strong potential for growth and sustained interest, indicating a positive long-term outlook.
Optimism’s price prediction for August 2025 suggests a potential low of $0.608, an average of $0.7832, and a high of $0.9200.
|Optimism price prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Optimism price prediction August 2025
|$0.608
|$0.7832
|$0.9200
The price of Optimism is predicted to reach a maximum value of $2.05 in 2025. Traders can anticipate a minimum price of $0.451 and an average trading price of $1.12.
|Optimism price prediction
|Potential Low
|Potential Average
|Potential High
|Optimism price prediction 2025
|$0.451
|$1.12
|$2.05
|Year
|Minimum Price ($)
|Average Price ($)
|Maximum Price ($)
|2026
|4.49
|4.64
|5.14
|2027
|6.36
|6.54
|7.7
|2028
|9.37
|9.69
|11.14
|2029
|13.6
|14.08
|16.38
|2030
|18.79
|19.49
|23.62
|2031
|27.9
|28.88
|33.66
In 2026, the price of Optimism is forecasted to be around $4.64. OP’s value can reach a maximum of $5.14 and an average trading value of $4.64.
In 2027, Optimism price prediction suggests a maximum price of $7.70, an average trading price of $6.54, and a minimum price of $6.36.
Per the Optimism price forecast for 2028, OP could reach a peak price of $11.14. The average price is projected to stabilize around $9.69, with a minimum expected at $9.37.
The Optimism price prediction for 2029 suggests a peak value of $16.38. The minimum trading price is expected to be $13.60. The average market value is projected to be around $14.08.
The Optimism forecast for 2030 suggests a minimum price of $18.79, a maximum price of $23.62, and an average price of $19.49.
According to the Optimism price prediction for 2031, OP could potentially reach a maximum price of $33.66, a minimum price of $27.90, and an average value of around $28.88.Optimism price prediction 2025 – 2031
|Firm
|2025
|2026
|CoinCodex
|$0.7833
|$2.13
|CoinPedia
|$3.82
|$5.13
|DigitalCoinPrice
|$1.72
|$2.04
Cryptopolitan’s overall price prediction for Optimism (OP) suggests a conservative outlook for the cryptocurrency in the near term. For 2025, the maximum forecast price is between $1 and $2. Over the next few years, Optimism is projected to experience substantial appreciation, with prices anticipated to rise from a minimum of $20.65 to a maximum of $31.98 by 2031.