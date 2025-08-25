Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/25 07:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-3.30%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2961-0.20%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00113--%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002665+50.31%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Preliminaries and Related Work

  2. Key Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization

  3. Harnessing Block-Based PC Parallelization

    4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers

    4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers

    4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers

    4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead

  4. Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows

  5. Experiments

    6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice

    6.2. Better PCs At Scale

    6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs

  6. Conclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References

A. Algorithm Details

B. Additional Technical Details

C. Experimental Details

D. Additional Experiments

\

6. Experiments

We evaluate the impact of using PyJuice to train PC models. In Section 6.1, we compare PyJuice against existing implementations regarding time and memory efficiency. To demonstrate its generality and flexibility, we evaluate PyJuice on four commonly used dense PC structures as well as highly unstructured and sparse PCs. Next, we demonstrate that PyJuice can be readily used to scale up PCs for various downstream applications in Section 6.2. Finally, in Section 6.3, we benchmark existing PCs on high-resolution image datasets, hoping to incentivize future research to develop better PC structures as well as learning algorithms.

5. Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows

\

\ While similar results have been established in a slightly different context (Peharz et al., 2020a), we prove the following equations in Appendix B.2 for completeness:

\

\ Another important design choice that leads to a significant reduction in memory footprint is to recompute the product nodes’ probabilities in the backward pass instead of storing them all in the GPU memory during the forward pass. Specifically, we maintain a scratch space on GPU HBM that 5 If such nodes exist, we can always collapse them into a single sum or product node. can hold the results of the largest product layer. All product layers write their outputs to this same scratch space, and the required product node probabilities are re-computed when requested by a sum layer during backpropagation. Since product layers are extremely fast to evaluate compared to the sum layers (e.g., see the runtime breakdown in Fig. 2), this leads to significant memory savings at the cost of slightly increased computation time.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Anji Liu, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA ([email protected]);

(2) Kareem Ahmed, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA;

(3) Guy Van den Broeck, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA;

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

[5] If such nodes exist, we can always collapse them into a single sum or product node.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.007+3.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$198.25-2.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-2.36%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01952-6.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,668.51-2.44%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update