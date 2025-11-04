Oracle and M42 Collaborate to Enhance UAE’s Healthcare with Genomic Insights



Luisa Crawford



Oracle and M42 are collaborating to integrate genomic data into UAE’s healthcare system, aiming for personalized and preventive care through advanced technology and AI.

Oracle Health and M42 are joining forces to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the United Arab Emirates by integrating genomic data into patient care systems. This collaboration aims to leverage advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and genomics to create comprehensive, accessible patient records across the nation, according to Oracle.

Integrating Genomic Data for Personalized Care

The partnership will see data from the Emirati Genome Program incorporated directly into electronic health records (EHRs). This integration will enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care, supporting personalized and data-driven treatment plans. By utilizing Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the initiative aims to optimize healthcare delivery to prioritize prevention, healthy longevity, and living.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO at M42, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating that it will empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights, enabling proactive and personalized care. The collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare to be predictive, personalized, and accessible to all.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, highlighted the benefits of informing physicians about genetic compatibility with prescribed drugs. This approach is expected to enhance treatment efficacy, ensuring that patients receive the most effective medication from the outset, thus expediting recovery times.

The strategic collaboration, formalized during a signing ceremony between M42 and Oracle Health, is set to redefine healthcare delivery across populations and borders. The initiative focuses on:

Proactive Healthcare: Utilizing AI and analytics to shift from reactive to preventive care, promoting healthy longevity.

Utilizing AI and analytics to shift from reactive to preventive care, promoting healthy longevity. Precision Medicine at Scale: Delivering tailored treatments by integrating genomic data, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in personalized healthcare.

Delivering tailored treatments by integrating genomic data, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in personalized healthcare. Nationwide Access: Establishing a secure patient portal for seamless health record access, improving coordination and engagement.

Aligning with UAE’s Vision for Health Innovation

Seema Verma, Executive Vice President at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, pointed out that delivering pharmacogenomic insights at the point of care will help doctors provide more personalized care, aligning with the UAE’s vision of pioneering health innovation. This approach is expected to improve treatment efficacy, enhance preventive care, and reduce the waste associated with ineffective prescriptions.

The Emirati Genome Program, one of the world’s largest genomic initiatives, underpins this effort by advancing disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatments tailored to local genetic profiles.

For more details, visit the official announcement on Oracle’s website.

Image source: Shutterstock