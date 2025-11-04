ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Oracle and M42 Collaborate to Enhance UAE’s Healthcare with Genomic Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Nov 03, 2025 04:24 Oracle and M42 are collaborating to integrate genomic data into UAE’s healthcare system, aiming for personalized and preventive care through advanced technology and AI. Oracle Health and M42 are joining forces to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the United Arab Emirates by integrating genomic data into patient care systems. This collaboration aims to leverage advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and genomics to create comprehensive, accessible patient records across the nation, according to Oracle. Integrating Genomic Data for Personalized Care The partnership will see data from the Emirati Genome Program incorporated directly into electronic health records (EHRs). This integration will enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care, supporting personalized and data-driven treatment plans. By utilizing Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the initiative aims to optimize healthcare delivery to prioritize prevention, healthy longevity, and living. Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO at M42, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating that it will empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights, enabling proactive and personalized care. The collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare to be predictive, personalized, and accessible to all. Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, highlighted the benefits of informing physicians about genetic compatibility with prescribed drugs. This approach is expected to enhance treatment efficacy, ensuring that patients receive the most effective medication from the outset, thus expediting recovery times. The strategic collaboration, formalized during a signing ceremony between M42 and Oracle Health, is set to redefine healthcare delivery across populations and borders. The initiative focuses on: Proactive Healthcare: Utilizing AI and analytics to shift from reactive to preventive care, promoting healthy longevity. Precision Medicine at Scale: Delivering tailored treatments by integrating genomic data, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in personalized healthcare. Nationwide Access: Establishing… The post Oracle and M42 Collaborate to Enhance UAE’s Healthcare with Genomic Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Nov 03, 2025 04:24 Oracle and M42 are collaborating to integrate genomic data into UAE’s healthcare system, aiming for personalized and preventive care through advanced technology and AI. Oracle Health and M42 are joining forces to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the United Arab Emirates by integrating genomic data into patient care systems. This collaboration aims to leverage advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and genomics to create comprehensive, accessible patient records across the nation, according to Oracle. Integrating Genomic Data for Personalized Care The partnership will see data from the Emirati Genome Program incorporated directly into electronic health records (EHRs). This integration will enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care, supporting personalized and data-driven treatment plans. By utilizing Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the initiative aims to optimize healthcare delivery to prioritize prevention, healthy longevity, and living. Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO at M42, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating that it will empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights, enabling proactive and personalized care. The collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare to be predictive, personalized, and accessible to all. Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, highlighted the benefits of informing physicians about genetic compatibility with prescribed drugs. This approach is expected to enhance treatment efficacy, ensuring that patients receive the most effective medication from the outset, thus expediting recovery times. The strategic collaboration, formalized during a signing ceremony between M42 and Oracle Health, is set to redefine healthcare delivery across populations and borders. The initiative focuses on: Proactive Healthcare: Utilizing AI and analytics to shift from reactive to preventive care, promoting healthy longevity. Precision Medicine at Scale: Delivering tailored treatments by integrating genomic data, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in personalized healthcare. Nationwide Access: Establishing…

Oracle and M42 Collaborate to Enhance UAE’s Healthcare with Genomic Insights

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 13:08
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0638-1.10%
GENOME
GENOME$0.00214+16.30%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0244-6.15%


Luisa Crawford
Nov 03, 2025 04:24

Oracle and M42 are collaborating to integrate genomic data into UAE’s healthcare system, aiming for personalized and preventive care through advanced technology and AI.

Oracle Health and M42 are joining forces to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the United Arab Emirates by integrating genomic data into patient care systems. This collaboration aims to leverage advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and genomics to create comprehensive, accessible patient records across the nation, according to Oracle.

Integrating Genomic Data for Personalized Care

The partnership will see data from the Emirati Genome Program incorporated directly into electronic health records (EHRs). This integration will enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care, supporting personalized and data-driven treatment plans. By utilizing Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the initiative aims to optimize healthcare delivery to prioritize prevention, healthy longevity, and living.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO at M42, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, stating that it will empower clinicians and patients with actionable insights, enabling proactive and personalized care. The collaboration aims to revolutionize healthcare to be predictive, personalized, and accessible to all.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery

Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, CEO of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions, highlighted the benefits of informing physicians about genetic compatibility with prescribed drugs. This approach is expected to enhance treatment efficacy, ensuring that patients receive the most effective medication from the outset, thus expediting recovery times.

The strategic collaboration, formalized during a signing ceremony between M42 and Oracle Health, is set to redefine healthcare delivery across populations and borders. The initiative focuses on:

  • Proactive Healthcare: Utilizing AI and analytics to shift from reactive to preventive care, promoting healthy longevity.
  • Precision Medicine at Scale: Delivering tailored treatments by integrating genomic data, enhancing the UAE’s leadership in personalized healthcare.
  • Nationwide Access: Establishing a secure patient portal for seamless health record access, improving coordination and engagement.

Aligning with UAE’s Vision for Health Innovation

Seema Verma, Executive Vice President at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, pointed out that delivering pharmacogenomic insights at the point of care will help doctors provide more personalized care, aligning with the UAE’s vision of pioneering health innovation. This approach is expected to improve treatment efficacy, enhance preventive care, and reduce the waste associated with ineffective prescriptions.

The Emirati Genome Program, one of the world’s largest genomic initiatives, underpins this effort by advancing disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatments tailored to local genetic profiles.

For more details, visit the official announcement on Oracle’s website.

Image source: Shutterstock

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/oracle-m42-enhance-uae-healthcare-genomic-insights

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,661.13
$105,661.13$105,661.13

+0.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,542.64
$3,542.64$3,542.64

+0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5546
$2.5546$2.5546

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.37
$166.37$166.37

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17922
$0.17922$0.17922

0.00%