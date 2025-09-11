Oracle and OpenAI ink $300 billion supercomputing deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:52
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.85%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010071+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016752+4.66%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08998+1.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424-7.53%

Oracle has signed a five-year agreement to provide OpenAI with $300 billion worth of computing infrastructure starting in 2027, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

The deal is one of the biggest cloud contracts ever recorded, and it completely overshadows OpenAI’s current yearly revenue of $10 billion.

This agreement will require 4.5 gigawatts of energy to power the planned infrastructure, an amount that could serve nearly four million homes or exceed the output of two Hoover Dams.

This development comes as OpenAI tries to break through the ceiling caused by a shortage of compute capacity, which has slowed down its product releases and model development.

With this new arrangement, OpenAI intends to build out massive new data centers, and it’s placing Oracle at the center of that expansion. The AI firm already attempted to fix the shortage through a joint venture with SoftBank, launching the Stargate data center initiative.

But that plan has seen minimal progress. The company now says Stargate includes all its data-center projects, and the Oracle contract is part of that branding.

Oracle’s stock jumps, Ellison’s net worth spikes $100B

Oracle revealed in its earnings for the quarter ending August 31 that it had locked in $317 billion in future contract revenue, which includes the OpenAI deal. Shares of the company shot up 42% on Wednesday after the announcement, Cryptopolitan reported.

Safra Catz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, told analysts the new revenue came from three different contracts signed during the quarter. She didn’t identify the companies involved at the time.

That stock movement pushed Oracle co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison into a new wealth bracket. His net worth jumped by over $100 billion, putting him close to Elon Musk on the global rich list. Ellison now sits on a personal fortune estimated at $400 billion, thanks in large part to the OpenAI contract.

But the deal comes with major risks. For OpenAI, it means paying an average of $60 billion per year, six times what it currently earns. The company is not yet profitable, and it’s placing a bet that its growth through ChatGPT will continue and lead to adoption across governments, companies, and billions of users.

For Oracle, it means placing a big chunk of its future income on a single partner. To meet its end of the bargain, Oracle will likely have to borrow money to acquire enough AI chips to build and power the required infrastructure.

For years, OpenAI had relied solely on Microsoft to deliver the compute it needed. But supply issues and growing frustration inside the company led to a change. OpenAI recently received waivers that allow it to seek new providers, clearing the way for Oracle to step in with a far bigger offer.

While the startup is still working through internal challenges like regulatory investigations and a fierce hiring market, the Oracle deal is its biggest step yet in scaling beyond Microsoft.

The contract assumes that OpenAI’s user base, model performance, and commercial reach will all grow significantly over the next decade. But with regulators in two U.S. states now reviewing its structure as a for-profit, and ongoing tensions with Microsoft, the next few years will test whether this bet pays off—or burns both companies.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/oracle-openai-300b-supercomputing-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003848-8.66%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-0.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0886+9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share
Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

As Wall Street day traders pivot from established assets like SOL and Pi, many are calling Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now. This next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin is in presale, offering early entry at $0.0055 per $LBRETT. With an initial staking APY of 812% and a $1 million giveaway, analysts predict Layer […]
Solana
SOL$225.31+4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001736-5.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.01049+1.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 06:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)