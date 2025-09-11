Oracle to pay dividends on October 23; Here’s how much 100 ORCL shares will earn

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:05
Oracle’s (NASDAQ: ORCL) stock price is soaring as investors react to the company’s earnings, which included strong revenue growth projections. 

As the stock rallies, the American software company has also announced plans to reward shareholders through dividend payments in October.

In this line, Oracle has confirmed it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on October 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the October 9 ex-dividend date. 

Oracle dividend payment date. Source: Dividend.com

To this end, an investor holding 100 shares will collect $50 in dividends. The payout is unchanged from the previous distribution on July 24, 2025.

The dividend represents a forward payout ratio of 24.75% and equates to an annualized yield of about 0.61% based on the current share price. While this figure remains below the technology sector average of 1.37%, Oracle’s steady quarterly payments provide investors with reliable income alongside capital appreciation potential.

ORCL stock soars on strong financials 

Beyond dividends, Oracle shares continue to deliver gains, rallying 35% on Wednesday to close at $328.33.

ORCL one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Indeed, Oracle’s strong financial performance has driven this momentum. Specifically, in the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2025, the company reported revenues of roughly $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. 

Non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $1.47, while Remaining Performance Obligations surged to nearly $455 billion, a staggering 359% increase from the prior year.

These results indicate a growing demand for Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and AI services, driving the stock’s upward trajectory. Wall Street has responded positively to the latest earnings, especially with more projects in the pipeline.

One notable development is a landmark agreement with OpenAI to purchase $300 billion in computing power over approximately five years, one of the largest cloud computing deals in history.

This builds on a July partnership between the two firms to develop 4.5 gigawatts of data centers under the broader Stargate project, in collaboration with SoftBank and President Donald Trump.

Featured image via Shutterstock

The post Oracle to pay dividends on October 23; Here’s how much 100 ORCL shares will earn appeared first on Finbold.

Source: https://finbold.com/oracle-to-pay-dividends-on-october-23-heres-how-much-100-orcl-shares-will-earn/

A whale exchanged 39.67 WBTC for 1749 ETH in the past 4 hours, worth about 4.37 million US dollars

