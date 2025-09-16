Oral Care Brand AquaSonic Expands Its Reach With Walmart Launch

The Aquasonic oral care brand is expanding into Walmart stores with new AquaSonic Precision electric toothbrushes and water flossers that will be exclusive to that retailer. Courtesy of AquaSonic

AquaSonic took a significant share of the electric toothbrush and water flosser market by concentrating on online sales. Now it is looking to reach consumers who typically replace their toothbrushes while shopping in stores, in the oral care aisle.

The Los Angeles-based brand has announced a new partnership with Walmart to sell exclusive versions of its electric toothbrushes and water flossers at 1,400 of the mass retailer’s stores.

Arsalan Rahbarpoor, President and Co-founder of AquaSonic, is calling the Walmart launch “a pivotal moment for our brand,” and says it will help introduce AquaSonic to large numbers of consumers who are still using manual toothbrushes.

“About 80-90% of Americans live 10 miles away from a Walmart store. For us it’s a very strategic play, where we want to tap into that Walmart audience,” he said. “Our goal is to shift the manual toothbrush users and convert them into electric.”

The packaging for the AquaSonic Precision electric toothbrush was designed to catch the attention of potential new customers. Courtesy of AquaSonic

AquaSonic has created two oral care products that will be exclusive to Walmart. The products, a rechargeable electric toothbrush and a rechargeable water flosser, will sold under the Walmart-exclusive AquaSonic Precision label. Both will be priced at $38.96.

Both products will be produced in four colors – black, white, rose gold, and blue, but only the black version will be available in Walmart stores initially, Rahbarpoor said. The other colors will be available at Walmart.com.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that AquaSonic will be available in 1,400 stores starting this month.

AquaSonic was created when Rahbarpoor and co-founder Dave Dama “saw a huge gap in the oral care category,” Rahbarpoor said in an interview to announce the launch. “It was a huge category, but pretty much outdated. What was available at that time was a $10 manual toothbrush versus $150 legacy brands” of electric toothbrushes, he said.

“We disrupted the market by offering sleek, new technology and lots of added value,” Rahbarpoor said. They began selling their AquaSonic products on Amazon in 2017, positioning them as lower-priced alternatives in the electric toothbrush and flosser categories.

AquaSonic products also are sold at Best Buy and at some Walgreens stores

With the Walmart launch, AquaSonic believes it leveraging mass market, in-store retail at a time when consumers are primed to upgrade their oral care.

“Oral health is one of the biggest conversations now,” said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer of AquaSonic, in an interview. “More than just beauty, oral health is systemic health. Gum disease is tied to heart disease,” he said.

“As we’ve gotten more serious in our product development, our goal for the brand – and what we bring to the consumers – is to develop an overarching ecosystem of products that makes people have great, white , bright smiles but that more importantly makes them healthier,” Cohen said.

The company also cites statistics that show a lot of room for growth in the electric oral care category. According to a January, 2025 report by YouGov, 64% of Americans use manual toothbrushes.

“And when they buy it, they buy it generally in store,” Cohen said. “We’re reaching a new customer that we cannot reach on Amazon.”