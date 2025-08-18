Orama Labs launches Python-based LaunchPad and enters into a strategic partnership with Kingnet Capital HK

PANews reported on August 18th that Orama Labs is about to release its first product, LaunchPad. The platform is dedicated to building a next-generation asset tokenization protocol, aiming to address the pain points of inefficient traditional scientific research funding and resource allocation. Hong Kong Kaiying will also provide Orama Labs with core AI technology support.

The platform builds a closed-loop ecosystem from scientific research to commercial use by funding the development of scientific research experiments, confirming intellectual property rights, solving information silos and community governance, and promoting the innovative development of on-chain scientific research.

PYTHIA, the core governance token of the platform, is used to incentivize scientific research contributors, fund high-quality scientific research projects, and drive on-chain governance.